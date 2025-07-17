Calls grow for nominees Kang and Lee to step down amid mounting controversies

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Public criticism continues to mount against Lee Jin-sook, nominee for education minister, and Kang Sun-woo, nominee for gender equality and family minister. Both pledged to address allegations against them during confirmation hearings, but it remains unclear whether any of the controversies were satisfactorily resolved.At her confirmation hearing, Lee defended allegations of plagiarizing her student’s thesis by calling it a “common practice in joint science research between professors and students.” However, naming herself as the first author of a published paper without citing her student’s dissertation has drawn fierce backlash. On July 14, the National Verification Panel for Academic Integrity criticized Lee, stating that if a professor is essentially the primary author of a student’s thesis, the student cannot be said to have written it. “If Lee insists she was the main author and justified placing herself as first author, she is effectively giving up her identity as an educator,” the panel said.Further controversy surrounds Lee’s decision to send her two daughters to the United States for early education, despite her role as a nominee in a progressive administration that advocates strengthening public education. One daughter reportedly violated Korea’s Primary and Secondary Education Act by studying abroad without parental accompaniment.Kang Sun-woo has also failed to quell public concerns. During her July 14 hearing, questions emerged over whether she misled the committee. Kang claimed she never instructed her aides to dispose of household waste, yet a leaked Telegram message later showed otherwise. In the message, she directed staff to “take the box placed by the front door to the office building and throw it away.” Her residence is a 10-minute walk from her local office, raising further questions about the misuse of aides.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is tasked with protecting marginalized groups. It is difficult to see how a nominee embroiled in workplace abuse allegations can effectively lead such an institution. Even the Democratic Party’s parliamentary aides’ association issued a rare statement on Juy 16, accusing Kang of “dishonest explanations” and “emotional appeals designed to avoid accountability.”The presidential office and ruling party should not push these nominations through by force. Opposition has emerged not only from critics but also from traditionally progressive groups. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union held a press conference calling on President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw Lee’s nomination due to academic ethics violations. Kwon Young-guk, head of the Democratic Labor Party, also urged Kang to voluntarily step down.Given that the Lee administration launched without a formal transition team, it is true that the vetting process lacked both time and structure. Still, acknowledging mistakes in personnel choices and revisiting key appointments would demonstrate humility before the public. Both Lee and Kang should consider stepping aside to prevent further damage to the administration.