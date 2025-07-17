Thursday's fortune: Navigating emotions through practical choices
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Stick with what feels familiar.
🔹 Eat well even if you lack appetite.
🔹 Afternoon holds better luck than morning.
🔹 Don’t rely on spoken words — write it down.
🔹 Avoid initiating anything new.
🔹 Let nagging roll off your back.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Rethink what "child-free is best" means.
🔹 Parenting isn’t easy — take it in stride.
🔹 Drop the need for authority.
🔹 You’re not the only one who can fix it.
🔹 Don’t aim to impress — keep things moderate.
🔹 Choose kind words over sharp ones.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Treat today as the best day of your life.
🔹 Focus on the present, not tomorrow.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments with photos.
🔹 Joy and peace fill your surroundings.
🔹 You may thrive doing what you do best.
🔹 Believe — your dreams can come true.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Positive | 🧭 South
🔹 Life runs on emotional connection.
🔹 You may encounter someone or something delightful.
🔹 Love knows no age.
🔹 Be especially kind to your spouse.
🔹 Conversations may flow smoothly.
🔹 Balance romance and work today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Make do with what you have.
🔹 Manual efforts may feel more rewarding today.
🔹 Don’t brush off what you don’t understand.
🔹 Something unexpected may arise.
🔹 Fresh opportunities or insights await.
🔹 You may receive a call or set up a meeting.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Relationships need mutual support.
🔹 People rarely change — accept them as they are.
🔹 Early habits stick for a lifetime.
🔹 The tide may turn in your favor.
🔹 Don’t cross the line — hold your boundaries.
🔹 Win today’s internal battles first.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Teach skills, not shortcuts.
🔹 Don’t pry or push — observe silently.
🔹 Delegate to those best suited.
🔹 One choice can define your outcome.
🔹 It’s not over till it’s truly over.
🔹 Blue hues may bring you luck.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Look deeper — similar things aren’t always the same.
🔹 Adapt when resources fall short.
🔹 Teach others how to fish — don't just feed them.
🔹 Today feels like a survival game.
🔹 Don’t let your world become too narrow.
🔹 Envy serves no purpose — rise above it.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Your spirit feels light, and your body refreshed.
🔹 Handle today's business — don’t delay.
🔹 A bright, lively day lies ahead.
🔹 Achieve your goals and feel proud.
🔹 Your projects may gain fresh momentum.
🔹 Compliments may come your way.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Take bold steps — no more hesitation.
🔹 Age is just a number — own your confidence.
🔹 Enjoy both the reward and the journey.
🔹 Positive cash flow or gain is possible.
🔹 Encouragement or a new vision may appear.
🔹 Your public image could improve.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Happy family, happy life.
🔹 The right people may show up at the right time.
🔹 Gather friends or co-workers for a bonding moment.
🔹 Merge ideas and grow stronger.
🔹 You may feel fully aligned — head to toe.
🔹 Synergy strengthens your connections.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid injuries — stay cautious.
🔹 Do good without announcing it.
🔹 Turn to prayer or reflection if overwhelmed.
🔹 Keep business and personal lines clear.
🔹 Stay under the radar with superiors.
🔹 Reality may not match your hopes — adjust gently.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
