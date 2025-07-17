Twins hope to have injured slugger back by late July

As they emerge from a six-day midseason break from the KBO, the LG Twins will continue to get healthier.They've had to deal with injuries to several regulars throughout the season, with hard-hitting first baseman Austin Dean being sidelined with an injury to his left side on July 2.With the second half of the KBO season starting Thursday, Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Dean should be able to return on July 29.“He has resumed some light baseball activities,” Youm told reporters before his team's home game against the Lotte Giants at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. “He will have another round of tests, and if he doesn't have further issues, the goal is to have him back by July 29.”Youm said Dean will gradually increase his intensity in training and play a couple of rehab games in the minors before rejoining the KBO team.Dean felt pain in his left side a day after hitting his 20th home run of the season — his third straight 20-homer campaign. In addition to his 20 homers, Dean has 55 RBIs and a .272/.369/.543 line in 75 games.During the All-Star break, managers for all 10 teams in the league met to discuss possible rule changes.One imminent change will allow teams to challenge check-swing calls via instant replay. Youm has been one of the outspoken supporters of that rule.“The league wants to put that rule in place quickly and go through some trials and errors during the regular season so that things can run smoothly during the postseason,” Youm said. “The league also believes the challenge system must be in place for the postseason. I think there can absolutely be a situation where one missed call determines the outcome of a postseason game, and it will be a devastating blow to the league.”Yonhap