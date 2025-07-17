 Taeguk Ladies claim first EAFF title, with a little help some from rivals
Taeguk Ladies claim first EAFF title, with a little help some from rivals

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:23
The Korean women’s national football team celebrates after winning the East Asian Championship for the first time in 20 years on July 16. [YONHAP]

The Korean women's national football team celebrates after winning the East Asian Championship for the first time in 20 years on July 16. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean women’s football team sealed their first East Asian title in 20 years with a 2-0 win over Taiwan at Suwon World Cup Stadium, thanks to a confounding goals-based algorithm and a fortuitous result in the other match of the four-team group.
 
Veteran striker Ji So-yun coolly buried a penalty in the 70th minute to break the deadlock, and Jang Sel-gi doubled the lead with a late strike in the 85th. With that, Korea's women hoisted the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship trophy for the first time since the women’s competition began in 2005.
 

Heading into the final match, Korea were in third after grinding out a 2-2 draw against China and a 1-1 draw against Japan, seemingly putting the Taeguk Ladies out of contention. Japan and China were favorites, each with a win and a draw under their belts and sitting at four points apiece to Korea's two.
 
But football, as always, had its own script.
 
Earlier in the day, Japan and China faced off at the same rain-soaked venue, playing to a frustrating 0-0 draw. Both sides slipped and slid through the downpour, their attacks blunted by the wet turf and nerves. Japan’s Hana Takahashi missed a golden chance in stoppage time, sending shock waves through the stadium — and opening a door Korea was ready to smash through.
 
With the win, Korea was level with China and Japan at five points, leaving the title to be decided by the finest details: goals scored among the trio. Under EAFF rules, head-to-head records, then goal difference, then goals scored decide the champion when teams are level on points. With Korea scoring five total against China and Japan, while China had two goals against Korea and Japan and Japan had one goal against the two sides, the Taeguk Ladies just pipped the others to claim the title.
 
For Ji, this wasn’t just another win. The Seattle Reign forward, a fixture on the national team since 2006, had come painfully close to international silverware — second at the 2022 Asian Cup, three Asian Games bronzes — but never the top prize.
 
“It took so long to get here,” Ji said, clutching the trophy. “I’m so happy to win a title after 20 years. It feels like I’ve been waiting all this time to win at home.”
 
Her penalty marked her 74th goal in A-match appearances, extending her record as Korea’s all-time leading scorer.
 
Ji So-yun, right, roars after scoring the opening goal on July 16. [NEWS1]

Ji So-yun, right, roars after scoring the opening goal on July 16. [NEWS1]

 
Jang, who netted two goals across the tournament, was named Most Valuable Player. Kim Min-jung took home Best Goalkeeper honors, while Japan’s Ishikawa Rion was named Best Defender. China’s Shao Ziqin, with three goals, earned the top scorer award.
 
The win also extended Korea’s commanding record over Taiwan to 15 consecutive victories, dating back to 2001.
 
Appointed head coach just last October, Shin Sang-woo orchestrated Korea’s unlikely charge to the top in under a year. With $70,000 in prize money and a landmark championship now under their belt, Korea’s women have sent a clear message: They are no longer underdogs in East Asia — they’re contenders.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Women Football Korea Japan China Taiwan

