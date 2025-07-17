Actor Song Joong-ki attends The Open Championship as R&A ambassador
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 16:23
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean actor Song Joong-ki was thousands of miles from Seoul’s spotlights, but he couldn’t have looked more at home.
The Korean actor, best known for hit dramas and red-carpet glamour, turned heads Wednesday at Royal Portrush Golf Club — not as a celebrity fan, but as an official ambassador for The R&A, the governing body behind The Open Championship.
Song’s visit came on the eve of the 153rd edition of golf’s oldest major. Appointed in February as an R&A ambassador alongside NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Song holds the distinction of being the organization’s first Asian ambassador — a symbolic step for both golf and global sports culture.
On Wednesday, Song shadowed a practice round featuring Korean pros Choi Kyung-ju, Kim Si-woo, Im Sung-jae and Kevin Yu. It wasn’t long before Yu’s wife spotted Song, beaming as she asked for photos.
"He’s incredibly famous. Today is a very lucky day for me,” she gushed.
But at Portrush, where the wild Atlantic winds whip across the links, Song enjoyed a rare kind of anonymity. As Im signed autographs for eager young fans, Song lingered quietly nearby, soaking up the atmosphere — just another face in the gallery.
The R&A, steeped in tradition and sportsmanship, found in Song more than just a global name.
At the 13th hole, when Choi’s caddie focused on reading the green after a bunker shot, Song picked up the rake himself. A bit hesitant at first, he took pointers from the caddie, then smoothed the sand like a veteran. He even replaced divots with fresh patches of grass, embodying the etiquette the R&A promotes.
His connection with Im Sung-jae runs deep.
“I admire how pure and humble he remains even after becoming a star,” Song said. He now sits on the board of Im’s foundation, dedicated to supporting players from underprivileged backgrounds. “I plan to stay involved and make donations,” he added.
Though invited to play in the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest, Song politely declined.
“As an ambassador for The R&A, it didn’t feel proper to attend that event before fulfilling my responsibilities here,” he explained. Instead, his focus was on promotional duties and interviews throughout The Open.
Recalling his own practice round at Portrush three weeks earlier, Song marveled at the notorious 236-yard par-3 16th hole, known as “Calamity Corner.” “The headwind was so strong, even at about 200 yards, I used a driver. It’s amazing that players hit irons here during the tournament,” he said, shaking his head in awe.
Song admitted he didn’t know much about The R&A at first.
“I asked a friend who knows golf well, and they told me to say yes without hesitation. My British wife and father-in-law were proud that I joined The R&A,” he said.
Song was a short track speed skater through middle school and is a longtime fan of the Hanwha Eagles baseball team. He began playing golf in 2013 and has since grown to appreciate its appeal. He described his level as “around bogey golf.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG HO-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)