 Trump says India trade agreement is close, Europe deal possible
Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 10:30
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives before speaking at a ceremony to sign the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act, in the East Room of the White House on July 16 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives before speaking at a ceremony to sign the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act, in the East Room of the White House on July 16 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Real America's Voice on Wednesday that his administration was very close to a trade deal with India and an agreement could possibly be reached with Europe, but added that it was too soon to describe the prospect of a deal with Canada.
 
Trump also said he would probably put a 10 percent or 15 percent tariff on smaller countries.

Reuters
