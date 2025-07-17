 Trump thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl distribution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl distribution

Published: 17 Jul. 2025, 11:47
U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signed bill during a signing ceremony for The Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signed bill during a signing ceremony for The Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl manufacturing and distribution.
 
Speaking at an event for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, attended by family members of people who had died from fentanyl overdoses, Trump said he imposed a tariff on China "because of fentanyl."
 
"I think we're going to work it out so that China is going to end up going from that to giving the death penalty to the people that create this fentanyl and send it into our country," Trump said.
 
"I believe that's going to happen soon."

Reuters
tags Donald Trump China fentanyl

More in World

Syrian government and Druze minority leaders announce a new cease-fire as Israel continues strikes

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 million at auction, but young dinosaur steals the show

Prince Harry retraces Diana's footsteps by walking through a land mine field in Angola for charity

Trump says supporters questioning Jeffrey Epstein case are 'weaklings'

Trump thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl distribution

Related Stories

China vows countermeasures against U.S. tariffs linked to fentanyl

Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China

China calls U.S. tariffs 'protectionist bullying'

China shrugs off threat of U.S. tariffs to economy, says it has tools to protect jobs

'Nowhere to turn’: Small businesses dependent on imports from China are feeling more desperate
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)