Trump thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl distribution

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he thinks China will begin sentencing people to death for fentanyl manufacturing and distribution.Speaking at an event for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, attended by family members of people who had died from fentanyl overdoses, Trump said he imposed a tariff on China "because of fentanyl.""I think we're going to work it out so that China is going to end up going from that to giving the death penalty to the people that create this fentanyl and send it into our country," Trump said."I believe that's going to happen soon."Reuters