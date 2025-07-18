 Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 10:04
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours on July 18. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours on July 18. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street following the release of strong economic data despite lingering concerns over U.S. tariffs.
 
The benchmark Kospi rose 4.54 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,196.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52 percent to 44,484.49, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.75 percent to 20,885.65.
 
An increase in U.S. retail sales in June eased concerns over weak consumer spending, while applications for U.S. unemployment benefits also declined last month.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump recently notified key U.S. trading partners of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they offer sweetened terms in ongoing negotiations.
 
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.05 percent, and chip giant SK hynix climbed 0.19 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.48 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 1.26 percent.
 
Among decliners, shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean fell 0.74 percent, and leading shipping firm HMM shed 1.78 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,391.15 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.1 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,392.60 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi shares stocks market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Seoul shares end higher on auto, shipbuilding gains

Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns

Seoul shares end lower as Fed rate-cut hopes wane

BOK chief reiterates need for central bank's enhanced role

Related Stories

Seoul shares open tad lower on battery, auto losses

Seoul shares end 0.77% lower for 2nd day on profit-taking

Kospi tanks 1.22% on overnight losses on Wall Street

Kospi inches up on back of U.S.-China trade agreement

Korean shares, won on the downswing after U.S. credit downgrade
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)