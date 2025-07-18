Kospi slides 0.13% as investors wait for tariff policy, Q2 earnings reports

Shares closed lower Friday as investors remained cautious over U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.The Kospi fell 4.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,188.07. The main index rose 0.39 percent for the week.Trade volume was moderate at 389.98 million shares worth 11.84 trillion won ($8.5 billion). Decliners outnumbered gainers 589 to 303.The Kospi reversed earlier gains after opening higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.75 percent.Individuals sold a net 340.72 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting stock purchases by institutions and foreigners of 61.85 billion won and 187.72 billion won, respectively.Trump recently notified key U.S. trading partners of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they offer sweetened terms in ongoing negotiations.Investors are awaiting second quarter earnings results from major companies in the coming weeks for clues on the market's direction, while keeping an eye on further developments in U.S. trade policy, analysts said.In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai fell 2.18 percent to 134,800 won, and state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corporation declined 0.68 percent to 36,250 won.National flag carrier Korean Air dropped 0.95 percent to 25,950 won, and No. 1 shipping firm HMM shed 0.99 percent to 25,000 won.Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.24 percent to 210,500 won and market behemoth Samsung Electronics climbed 0.6 percent to 67,100 won.Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings gained 1.14 percent to 311,000 won, and leading battery firm LG Energy Solution rose 1.74 percent to 322,500 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,393.00 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.03 percent from the previous session of 1392.60 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.5 basis point to 2.474 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds declined 1.8 basis points to 2.645 percent.Yonhap