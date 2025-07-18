Colombia aims to woo Korean travelers with coffee and charm through tourism campaign
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 10:48
- KIM JU-YEON
Colombia is turning up the charm for Korean travelers with sandy beaches, colonial port cities and steaming cups of coffee at the ready.
As part of its push to grow tourism from Korea, Colombia’s state agency ProColombia is setting up shop at the Korea International Tourism Show, running Friday through Monday at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi.
At Booth No. 23, visitors will be able to taste Colombian coffee, traditional snacks and win prizes from raffles in addition to learning about the six areas ProColombia wants to highlight as part of its tourism campaign.
Among those areas, ProColombia is focusing its promotional efforts in the Korean market on specific cities and regions, including Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena and the Eje Cafetero.
Cartagena, a coastal city rich in colonial heritage and Afro-Caribbean culture, is famous for its historic walled city and scenic beaches, according to the agency. The Eje Cafetero region, known globally for its coffee production, offers visitors a chance to experience local culture and nature through colorful traditional towns and coffee farms.
Medellín, once known for urban challenges, has reemerged as a symbol of regeneration and innovation. The city now offers a trendy atmosphere with a range of cultural and artistic experiences. Colombia's capital Bogotá blends modern urban life with historical landmarks and artistic sensibilities.
The agency will also host the trade fair's opening performance that highlights the "vibrancy and appeal of Colombian culture," set to take place at 2 p.m. on Friday at the main outdoor plaza of Hall 7 in Kintex Exhibition Center 2.
ProColombia is the Colombian government’s agency for tourism and foreign investment. In Korea, the institute works with travel agencies, airlines, media outlets and consumers through its commercial office in the country.
ProColombia has also opened an official Instagram page tailored for Korean travelers as part of its digital campaign.
