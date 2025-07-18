 Hankook Tire to supply high-performance EV tires for Porsche's Macan
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 12:16
Hankook Tire & Technology's Ventus S1 evo3 EV tire product [HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY]

 
Hankook Tire & Technology said on Friday it has won a deal from Porsche to supply tires for the German luxury automaker's Macan sport utility vehicle (SUV).
 
The Macan is Porsche's first electric SUV, capable of delivering up to 360 horsepower and accelerating to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.7 seconds.
 

Hankook Tire will supply the Ventus S1 evo3 ev, a high-performance tire specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). It features minimized rolling resistance for energy efficiency and durability, with its distinctive interlocking groove design helping prevent vehicle hydroplaning on wet surfaces.
 
It also ensures driving stability even when heavy vehicles rapidly produce high output.
 
Hankook Tire said it continues to maintain a strong partnership with Porsche across both internal combustion and EV models, including the automaker's Cayenne, Taycan and Panamera models.
 
The Porsche logo is pictured at the Everything Electric, the Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show, in London, Britain, on April 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]


Yonhap
