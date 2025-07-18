Kakao Mobility pursues Waymo, Baidu partnerships for driverless taxis
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 18:02
Kakao Mobility, Korea’s top ride-hailing platform operator, is reportedly in talks with global autonomous vehicle leaders to launch a self-driving taxi service in Korea.
Kakao Mobility is pursuing partnerships with the U.S.-based Waymo and China’s Baidu to bring autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis, to the domestic market through its Kakao T platform, which currently holds over 90 percent of Korea’s taxi-hailing market, according to industry sources and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday.
If these collaborations are finalized and relevant regulatory frameworks are established, Korean users may be able to summon Waymo or Baidu robotaxis via Kakao Mobility’s platform.
The two companies are recognized as leaders in autonomous driving technology. In a March report by global market research firm Guidehouse, Waymo ranked first and Baidu second in autonomous vehicle technology.
“Both companies already operate fully autonomous taxi services — without safety drivers — in urban centers in the United States and China,” an industry official said. “They are widely considered front-runners in autonomous driving with a significant technological lead over competitors.”
Should these robotaxis be introduced to Korea, they would undergo adjustments to meet the country’s road conditions and traffic systems before being deployed for public service.
Kakao Mobility hopes the vehicles will help accelerate the accumulation of real-world driving data and spur domestic development in the autonomous vehicle sector.
“Rapid progress in autonomous technology requires continuous learning through on-road data,” one automotive expert explained. “Waymo and Baidu have proven the safety of their vehicles in real traffic environments and continue to collect valuable driving data.”
However, even if agreements are reached, significant legal and logistical hurdles remain. Under current Korean law, fully driverless vehicles are not permitted on public roads. Operational areas for autonomous vehicles are also limited.
Expanding to the level of widespread robotaxi deployment seen in parts of the United States and China will take time and require cooperation with Korea’s taxi industry.
“We are in discussions with several leading domestic and international companies regarding service collaborations,” said Kakao Mobility. “However, as talks are ongoing, no specific details or finalized agreements can be disclosed at this time.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YUN JUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
