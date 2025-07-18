'I'm giving it everything': Actor-turned-publisher Park Jeong-min upends Seoul International Book Fair
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Actor Park Jeong-min's life is all about curveballs — one that he definitely threw with the most unexpected career change as a book publisher.
It was in 2016, when Park had just been cast as Romeo in the Korean rendition of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet," when he met with the JoongAng Sunday for an interview. At the time, Park was a breakout star thanks to director Lee Joon-ik’s film “Dongju: The Portrait of A Poet” (2016).
"I will be able to throw a major curveball," Park wrote in his 2016 essay book, "Usable Human" (translated). "I hope you all throw your very own curveballs every now and then."
When asked what his curveball would be during the interview, he answered, “Becoming Romeo — something I never imagined — is one. And I think other unexpected things will happen. Looking forward to that helps me keep going.”
Nine years later, Park has thrown the biggest curveball of his life. After a strong run last year in major films like “Uprising” (2024) and “Harbin” (2024) he’s now on the offensive — not in a drama, but as the head of a publishing house.
His latest project, Kim Keum-hee’s novel "First Summer, Wanju" (translated), was first released as an audiobook for Park's father, who has low vision, and has since become a bestseller — ranking fifth overall in Kyobo Book’s first-week July sales. And Park's five-year-old publishing company, Muze, was the biggest buzz at this year’s Seoul International Book Fair.
A long line formed at the tiny one-booth space where Park sold books and packed merchandise. In a time when six out of ten adults don’t read even one book a year, Park’s unexpected pivot is a rare show of celebrity influence — even if he himself calls it a “trial-and-error process.”
“I applied for the booth back in March, so I didn’t anticipate any of this,” Park said. “It felt like we were causing trouble for the booths next to us, so I skipped the last two days. If we go again, we’ll plan better. This is just a temporary side effect from my main job. For the press to truly stand on its own, we need to be worth visiting even when I’m not there. In the end, it comes down to curating good books.”
Muze, with a team of two, has already signed 12 titles this year. For five months now, Park has been living the life of a full-time publisher — arriving at 7 a.m., leaving at midnight. He ran a neighborhood bookstore for two years starting in 2019, but at the time he called it “just a hobby.” Now, he’s on hiatus from acting to focus on publishing.
“Last year, I had several projects released all at once. Watching them, I realized I had faked my way through certain scenes — without fully understanding the roles. That feeling made me pause,” he said.
It’s been nine years since his essay collection "Usable Human" was published — and unexpectedly, it sold out of all prints last month.
“That book had some arrogant writing, rushed to meet deadlines when it was serialized,” Park said. “I was young and naive then, but the book kept selling and felt like it was following me around — as if those were my current thoughts. I’d like to write something that overturns all that, but it’ll take years.”
He may seem like a literary type, especially after playing a rapper in "Sunset in My Hometown" (2018), but Park didn’t start reading seriously until his 20s, so today’s dismal reading rates don’t shock him.
“People are busy, or they’d rather be entertained. That’s why we have reading campaigns. For me, I wanted to make something fun — and I like books, and they cost less to make. You can’t make a movie alone. This isn’t about making money. I actually spend more, aiming to make books that are artistic and refined.”
Park, born in 1987, debuted as an actor in 2011 with film "Bleak Night." He founded Muze in 2020 as a one-person publishing company and published books "The Act of Saving" (translated, 2020) by writer Park So-yeong and "Sister diary" (translated, 2024) by Park So-yeong and Park Su-yeong.
“I don’t usually dwell on social issues, but when I was preparing our first book, 'The Act of Saving,' I felt the need for purpose," the actor said." We can’t compete with major publishers. Park So-yeong, the author — a cat mom — lives a life that felt aligned with ours. Right now, a Korean-Chinese writer is writing about immigrants. I asked for fiction, but they want to write based on interviews with their community — and that actually feels more fitting.”
Muze’s latest title, "Fierce Independence" (translated), released in June, is based on a zine by three women, born in the 1980s, that explores personal identity. It’s also deeply personal for Park Jeong-min.
“I have wounds from growing up with my mom, but I never really confronted them. I still go to therapy once a month and sometimes blame her. This book faces those childhood emotions head-on. When I read it, I realize how cowardly I’ve been — but I think a lot of people might relate. For them, this book could be a kind of remedy.”
"First Summer, Wanju," began as a custom audiobook for the writer's father. Park Jeong-min worked alone for seven months, recording and editing it himself. It’s more than just a reading — it plays like a radio drama, with famous actors voicing characters, and even a music video for the original soundtrack. The fourth installment of the audiobook series is already in production.
“My father didn’t say much — just that it was fun. Fellow actors have reached out asking to be part of it. Yum Jung-ah even said she wants to voice all middle-aged women from now on,” Park Jeong-min said with a laugh.
Though a bestseller, the story isn’t flashy. The main character, Yeol-mae, travels to Wanju to recover money owed by a senior colleague. She meets various people and returns to her everyday life a little more mature — a quiet, ordinary story.
“I want to tell Yeol-mae that she came back to her life well. I love that ending — returning to a life briefly derailed by external events. It’s not a huge transformation, but there’s nothing more hopeful than returning to normal. I think that’s what the author wanted to tell readers.”
And perhaps that's Park Jeong-min’s plan too — to finish this curveball year strong and return to his life as an actor.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOO JU-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
