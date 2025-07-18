Finding the perfect peach: Fuzzy fruit trending in Korea as appetite grows for unique varieties

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI





“In the fourth year, you can start to harvest, but only one to two boxes of peaches can be produced. It’s after five years that you can harvest some for sale," said farmer Cho.

This means what’s trendy during development might already be outdated by the time it hits the market.





The rapidly changing trend also takes a toll on farmers.





“It's difficult,” said farmer Kwon Ju-il. “So we try to plant ones that taste good with high sweetness and are big.”