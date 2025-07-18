북성수: 힙하지만 (아직은) 뜨지 않은 곳
North Seongsu: Trendy but not trending (yet)
Friday, July 11, 2025
Seongsu is a neighborhood that speaks for itself.
A towering Dior flagship, a five-story Olive Young, not one, not two, but at least five Musinsa shops packed within a few blocks and the buttery aroma of freshly baked salt bread wafting through the streets. These are some signature characteristics of Seongsu-dong: a flashy, bustling district teeming with fashionistas and youthful energy.
But this is only a depiction of the southern part of the neighborhood. The northern section, dubbed "Buk Seongsu,” with buk meaning north in Korean, remains largely untouched by the rapid commercialization affecting its southern counterpart.
성수는 별다른 설명이 필요없는 동네다.
디올의 대형 플래그십 스토어, 5층 규모의 올리브영, 그리고 몇 블럭 안에만 최소 다섯 개가 넘는 무신사 매장들이 포진해 있고, 골목마다 퍼지는 고소한 소금빵 냄새까지 — 이 모든 것은 패션 피플과 젊은 에너지로 북적이는 성수를 대표하는 이미지다. 하지만 이건 동네 남쪽의 이야기일 뿐. '북성수'라고 불리는 북쪽은 남성수의 급격한 상업화와는 거리가 있다.
The area, roughly north of the Seongsu Station overpass, has retained much of its industrial identity established in the 1960s. It boasts printing houses, machinery shops and car repairs still in full operation.
And it is perhaps this slower, more grounded atmosphere that is increasingly drawing in locals, remote workers and trend-savvy tourists looking to avoid the usual hot spots.
대략 성수역 고가도로 북쪽이라 할 수 있는 이 지역은 1960년대 형성된 산업적 정체성을 지금까지도 유지하고 있다.
인쇄소, 기계 부품 가게, 자동차 정비소가 여전히 활발하게 운영 중이며, 이런 느긋하고 현실적인 분위기야말로 북성수가 동네 주민이나 원격 근무자, 그리고 흔한 관광지를 피해 다니는 트렌드 세터들을 끌어당기는 요소다.
The Korea JoongAng Daily presents an itinerary that explores the understated half of Seoul’s trendiest neighborhood. But be warned: This side of town is slower, but not quieter. The maze of alleyways is constantly filled with the clatter of construction, brick-conveying forklifts and cement dust.
코리아중앙데일리가 서울에서 가장 힙한 동네 성수의 다른 반쪽, 절제된 매력을 지닌 북성수 일대를 돌아보는 하루 일정을 제안한다. 단, 착각은 금물이다. 이곳은 느리지만, 결코 조용하지 않다. 복잡한 골목길 사이로 공사 소리, 벽돌을 나르는 지게차, 시멘트 먼지가 끊이지 않는다.
Unlike other industrial neighborhoods in Seoul, which were built partially through government initiatives, Seongsu-dong was more organically formed. From the 1960s onward, factory owners struggling to make ends meet in the expensive central area of Seoul fled to Seongsu-dong for a fresh start.
서울의 다른 산업지구들이 대부분 정부 주도로 형성된 데 반해, 성수동은 비교적 자연스럽게 만들어진 동네다. 1960년대 이후 비용이 많이 드는 서울 도심에서 사업을 유지하기 힘들었던 공장주들이 새로운 시작을 위해 성수동으로 몰려들었다.
Back then only a collection of farmlands on what was considered the fringes of Seoul, Seongsu-dong had cheap land prices and an abundant work force nearby. The newcomers built factories as well as their homes, forming a unique mixture of factories and detached houses. The adjacent Han River and Jungnang Stream also made the neighborhood convenient for shipping logistics.
당시만 해도 성수동은 서울 외곽의 농지로 여겨졌고, 땅값이 저렴한 데다 근처에 노동력도 풍부했다. 이주자들은 공장 뿐 아니라 주택도 함께 지었고, 그 결과 이 지역은 공장과 단독 주택이 뒤섞인 독특한 풍경이 완성됐다. 한강과 중랑천이 가까워 강을 통한 물류에도 유리했다.
It was significantly downsized after the financial crisis in 1997, but mid-sized blue-collar facilities such as car repairs and print shops are still standing. Whether due to spillover from the saturated southern part of Seongsu-dong or simply the innate charm of the northern area itself, cafes, diners and creative ateliers have been popping up in recent years.
1997년 외환 위기를 거치며 규모는 줄었지만, 자동차 정비소나 인쇄소 같은 중소 규모 생활 밀착형 공장 시설은 여전히 자리를 지키고 있다. 남성수의 과밀함에 따른 낙수 효과든, 북성수 자체의 매력이든 간에 최근 몇 년 사이 이곳엔 카페, 식당, 창작 작업실이 속속 등장하고 있다.
A brunch place and a natural wine bar at the same time, this Brooklyn loft-style eatery is tucked away in an old alley just behind a line of car repair centers on the main road. One of the earliest pioneers to settle down in the neighborhood in 2020, its atmosphere encapsulates the essence of Buk Seongsu with exposed ceilings and concrete floors, but also exudes warmth due to ample sunlight beaming in through wide windows and a generous number of plants and flowers scattered throughout.
북성수의 대표 맛집 중 하나인 WIP 성수는 브런치 카페이자 내추럴 와인 바로, 브루클린의 로프트 스타일을 연상케 하는 식당이다. 차 정비소들이 늘어선 대로 뒤편의 오래된 골목 안에 숨어 있으며, 2020년 이른 시기에 북성수에 자리 잡은 개척자 중 하나다. 노출 천장과 콘크리트 바닥은 북성수의 분위기를 고스란히 담아내면서도, 넓은 창문으로 쏟아지는 햇살과 곳곳에 놓인 식물과 꽃들 덕분에 따뜻하고 아늑한 분위기를 자아낸다.
The menu seems standard at first glance, with pastas and steaks as key offerings, but each dish is spiced up with a creative kick. The Iberico bone steak is plated with coriander salad and fish sauce for a balanced, refreshing taste and comes with a side of homemade apple and beet puree. The Salsiccia oil pasta is another uncommon menu item. The slightly pungent aroma unique to the Italian sausage is perfectly paired with a glass of chilled white wine. The abalone risotto made with sticky rice and barley has a pleasantly chewy texture, but what truly gives it character is a pinch of lemon zest. The signature grilled octopus dish with Romesco sauce is a must-try as well.
메뉴는 얼핏 보면 파스타와 스테이크 중심의 평범한 구성처럼 보이지만, 각 요리에는 창의적인 변주가 더해져 전혀 다른 경험을 선사한다. 이베리코 스테이크는 고수 샐러드와 피시 소스를 곁들여 상쾌하고 균형 잡힌 맛을 내며, 수제 사과와 비트 퓌레가 함께 제공된다. 살시차 오일 파스타는 흔치 않은 메뉴로, 이탈리아 소시지 특유의 진한 향이 차가운 화이트 와인과 완벽하게 어울린다. 찹쌀과 보리로 만든 전복 리조토는 쫀득한 식감이 인상적이며, 여기에 약간의 레몬 향이 개성을 더한다. 대표 메뉴인 그릴 문어 요리는 로메스코 소스와 함께 제공되며 꼭 맛봐야 할 요리다.
