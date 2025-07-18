President Lee’s call for constitutional reform deserves support (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung on July 17 called for constitutional revision for the first time since taking office. In a message posted on Facebook to mark the 77th Constitution Day, he wrote, “Just as we change our clothes with the seasons, it is time to revise and update our Constitution to reflect the new realities of our time.” He expressed hope that the National Assembly, as the representative of the people, would take the lead in launching a “people-centered constitutional reform.”President Lee’s statement is a welcome development. Constitutional reform is a national task that transcends political factions. While many previous presidents have promised reform during their campaigns, they often retreated from the issue once in office, concerned it might consume political capital or become a distraction during their early tenure.During his presidential campaign, Lee proposed a range of constitutional amendments, including a four-year presidential term with one opportunity for re-election and the introduction of a runoff voting system. In Thursday’s message, he reaffirmed his commitment, calling for the inclusion of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in the Constitution’s preamble, the strengthening of basic rights, greater local autonomy and the reform of powerful institutions. He also pledged to ensure that the public’s voice is reflected in the process.That the president returned to the issue just over a month after his inauguration suggests a genuine interest in pursuing reform during his term. It should not be dismissed as political rhetoric.Constitutional revision is overdue. The current Constitution, drafted in 1987, was designed to reflect the democratic spirit of the time, especially the direct presidential election system. While that framework was necessary at the time, it has since revealed structural limitations that have hindered Korea’s political development.The most glaring issue is the concentration of power in the presidency. Presidents control nearly all aspects of governance, including appointments, the budget and diplomacy. As a result, checks and balances are often weak. Ruling parties frequently function as little more than rubber stamps for the presidential office. With a winner-takes-all system, those who did not support the president in the election often find themselves excluded from policymaking for five years. This has deepened political polarization and normalized extreme partisanship.There is also a growing demand to revise outdated constitutional clauses, such as those restricting candidacy based on age, and to better reflect modern values, including environmental and bioethics-related rights.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik echoed this view at Thursday’s Constitution Day ceremony, stating that “a modest first step” supported by lawmakers, the government and the public is necessary. With a bipartisan consensus already forming, the National Assembly should promptly establish a special committee on constitutional reform to initiate negotiations on a draft.If all goes well, the proposal could be put to a national referendum as early as the next local elections or, at the latest, during the 2028 general election.이재명 대통령이 어제 취임 후 처음으로 개헌을 거론했다. 이 대통령은 제77주년 제헌절을 맞아 페이스북에 올린 글을 통해 “계절이 바뀌면 옷을 갈아입듯, 우리 헌법도 달라진 현실에 맞게 새로 정비하고 다듬어야 할 때”라며 “국민의 대표인 국회가 ‘국민 중심 개헌’의 대장정에 힘있게 나서 주실 것으로 기대한다”고 밝혔다.개헌은 정치 진영을 초월한 국가적 과제라는 측면에서 이 대통령의 언급을 환영한다. 역대 대통령들은 대선 때는 개헌의 필요성을 강조하다가도 막상 취임 후엔 소극적으로 돌아서는 경우가 많았다. 개헌 논의가 정국의 블랙홀로 작용해 임기 초반 국정 동력을 떨어뜨릴 것을 우려했던 것이다.이 대통령도 지난 대선 당시 대통령 4년 연임제와 결선투표제 도입 등을 포함한 개헌 공약을 발표한 적이 있다. 어제 이 대통령은 “5·18 민주화운동 헌법 전문 수록, 국민 기본권 강화, 자치 분권 확대, 권력기관 개혁이 지금 이 시대가 요구하는 헌법의 모습”이라며 “개헌 논의 과정에 국민의 뜻이 충실히 반영될 수 있도록 대통령으로서 함께 노력하겠다”고 말했다. 이 대통령이 취임 후 한 달여 만에 다시 개헌을 언급한 것은 임기 중 개헌에 대한 의지가 분명하다는 의미로 믿고 싶다.이미 여러 번 강조했듯이 개헌은 반드시 이뤄내야 할 시대적 과제다. 한국을 규율하고 있는 현행 87년 헌법 체제는 ‘대통령 직선제’라는 38년 전의 시대정신을 구현하는 데 초점을 맞춘 것이다. 당시로선 최선의 선택이었을지 몰라도 세월이 흐르면서 예상하지 못했던 한계가 노정돼 한국 사회가 어려움을 겪고 있다.가장 심각한 게 대통령 1인 권력 독점의 폐해다. 대통령이 인사·예산·외교를 위시한 모든 국정 운영의 키를 쥐다 보니 견제와 균형이 제대로 작동하지 않는다. 여당은 대통령실의 거수기로 전락하는 경우가 대부분이다. 권력 시스템이 승자독식 구조라 대선에서 대통령을 지지하지 않았던 민심은 임기 5년 내내 철저히 소외되기 마련이었다. 그러니 진영 간 갈등이 격렬해지고 사생결단식 충돌이 일상화된다. 분권형 권력 시스템으로의 전환이 절실하다는 목소리가 커지고 있다. 또 현행 헌법의 기본권 조항이 환경권·생명권 등 현대적 가치를 구현하지 못한다는 지적이 많고, 대통령 출마 연령 제한 등 시대착오적인 내용도 일부 들어 있다.야당도 개헌에 절대적으로 공감하는 만큼 국회에서 조속히 개헌특위를 가동해 여야의 개헌 합의안을 도출해야 한다. 이르면 내년 지방선거, 늦어도 2028년 총선 때 개헌안을 국민투표에 부칠 수 있기를 기대한다.