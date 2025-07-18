World Heritage designation raises hopes and questions in Ulsan (KOR)

The recent addition of the “Petroglyphs of Bangucheon Stream” to Unesco's World Heritage list has sparked celebration in Ulsan. “We waited 15 years. Now that the banners are up, people are excited,” said one resident. Many hope the international recognition will boost tourism in the southeastern industrial city.The site includes the Bangudae and Cheonjeonri petroglyphs in Ulju County. Listed on Unesco’s tentative list since 2010, the prehistoric carvings are now Korea’s 17th World Heritage site. In response, the city will rebrand its bus tours as “World Heritage Tourism” starting July 19. Officials also plan to spend 17.5 billion won ($12.6 million) by 2030 to create an 11.6-kilometer (7.2-mile) historical and cultural walking trail around the site.Yet the listing has revived longstanding concerns over water management. At an environment minister confirmation hearing on the same day, Rep. Kim Tae-seon of Ulsan’s Dong District noted unresolved tensions between conservation and local water supply. The petroglyphs are located within the Sayeon Dam reservoir, and preserving them requires keeping water levels low. The government plans to install floodgates at the dam by 2030, but that would cut Ulsan’s daily water supply by about 49,000 tons. Attempts to draw water from nearby dams have been met with resistance from neighboring regions worried about agricultural shortages.The irony is not lost on heritage experts. The global movement to protect such sites began in response to a dam project in Egypt in the 1960s, when Unesco led an international effort to relocate the Abu Simbel temples to prevent their submersion. That mission prompted the 1972 adoption of the World Heritage Convention. Korea joined in 1988, registering Jongmyo Shrine and others by 1995.The Bangudae carvings were designated a national treasure decades ago but received renewed attention after Ulsan became a metropolitan city in 1997. Proposals to widen roads to bring in tourist buses were once floated but ultimately dropped due to academic opposition. “If the road had been expanded, the site would not have been listed,” said Jeon Ho-tae, honorary professor at the University of Ulsan.“The world’s recognition comes with a responsibility to protect,” said Hwang Sun-ik, a member of the National Heritage Committee. “The real challenge now is finding the right balance between preservation and public use.”“15년 기다렸는데, ‘경축’ 현수막 걸리고 신났죠. 울산이 이참에 관광도시가 돼야 한다고들 해요.” 지난 15일 ‘반구천의 암각화’가 유네스코 세계유산에 등재된 후 지역 반응이 이렇단다. 울주군 대곡리 반구대 암각화와 천전리 암각화를 아우르는 이 선사 유적은 2010년 잠정목록에 올랐다가 이번에 한국의 17번째 세계유산이 됐다. 당장 오는 19일부터 울산 시티투어 코스가 ‘세계유산관광’으로 바뀐다고 한다. 유적 인근에 2030년까지 175억원을 투입해 총 11.6㎞에 이르는 역사문화 탐방로를 조성한다는 계획도 나왔다.반면에 그간 눌러놨던 갈등도 다시 불거지고 있다. 15일 환경부 장관 인사청문회에선 “세계유산 침수 문제와 연계된 울산 시민의 식수 공급 문제가 여전히 해결되지 않고 있다”(김태선 국회의원, 울산 동구)는 지적이 나왔다. 반구천 암각화는 사연댐 안에 위치해 있어 침수로 인한 훼손을 막으려면 댐 수위를 낮춰야 한다. 이를 위해 2030년까지 사연댐에 수문(水門)을 설치하기로 했는데 이 경우 하루 약 4만9000t의 식수가 부족해진다고 한다. 부족분을 다른 댐에서 끌어오자니 인근 지자체들은 농업용수가 부족해진다고 반발한다.공교롭게도 유네스코 세계유산이 생겨난 계기가 ‘댐’이다. 1960년대 이집트 정부가 나일강 중류에 아스완 하이댐을 짓게 되자 기원전 13세기 유적인 아부심벨 신전이 수몰 위기에 놓였다. 이에 국제사회가 힘을 합쳐 유네스코 주관으로 신전을 통째 뜯어 뒤편 고지대로 이전·재조립했다. 이후 1972년 제17차 유네스코 총회에서 ‘세계 문화유산 및 자연유산 보호에 관한 협약’이 만장일치로 통과됐다. 한국은 1988년 협약에 가입해 1995년 종묘 등을 처음 세계유산 목록에 올렸다.반구천 암각화의 경우 이미 국보였다가 1997년 울산이 광역시로 승격하면서 관광자원 개발 차원에서 새롭게 주목받았다. 당시 관광버스가 다닐 수 있게 1차로 도로를 4차로로 넓히려는 움직임도 있었지만 학계 반발로 무산됐다. 전호태 울산대 명예교수는 “그때 차로를 확장했으면 세계유산에 등재되지 못했을 것”이라고 했다. “유적을 둘러싼 경관까지 보전해 미래세대에 물려주자는 게 세계유산의 취지인데, 관광 개발로 해쳐서 될 일이냐”면서다. 실제로 독일의 드레스덴 엘베 계곡 등은 개발로 인해 원형이 훼손돼 세계유산에서 지정 해제된 바 있다. 등재가 만사가 아니란 얘기다.“세계가 인정할 만큼 귀하다면 현재 사람들이 지켜야 할 의무가 있다. 결국 보전과 활용의 이상적 접점을 찾는 게 과제다.” 국가유산위원회의 황선익 문화유산 전문위원(세계유산분과)의 말이다. 어쩌면 15년 걸린 암각화 등재에서 진짜 얻어야 할 성찰은 이것인지 모르겠다. 왕릉뷰 아파트를 탐내면서 ‘세계유산 왕릉’이라는 브랜드를 바랄 순 없다. 우리가 정말 원하는 건 뭔가.