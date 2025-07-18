G-Dragon to headline Madly Medley music festival in Incheon
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 17:20 Updated: 18 Jul. 2025, 17:33
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer G-Dragon is set to headline the Madly Medley music festival on Oct. 18, organizer Culture Think said on Friday.
Madley Medley is scheduled to take place on Oct. 18 and 19 at Paradise City in Incheon. The lineup features artists like Kid Milli, E Sens, Allday Project, DPR Artic, Sik-K, QWER and Jvcki Wai, spanning genres such as K-pop, indie, hip-hop and trot.
Tickets are available to purchase on Melon Ticket, Kream and Trip.com.
G-Dragon is currently in the middle of his “Übermensch” world tour. He is set to perform at Kuala Lumpur over the weekend and will later travel to Jakarta, Hong Kong, Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
The singer is best known for hit songs “Heartbreaker” (2009), “Crayon” (2012), “Crooked” (2013), “Untitled 2014” (2017) and “Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak).”
