Kang Daniel adds U.S. leg to ongoing 'Act' world tour
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 11:05
Kang Daniel is headed back to the United States for the first time in two years, adding a 12-city American leg to his ongoing world tour “Act.”
Kang’s agency, ARA, announced Thursday that the singer will launch the U.S. stretch, titled “Act: New Episode,” on Sept. 3 in Charlotte. He’ll hit major stops including Washington, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more, before closing out in San Jose, California, on Sept. 22.
The U.S. concerts follow the first phase of Kang’s “Act” tour, which kicked off in Seoul last October and took him across Asia and Europe through May, with shows in Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, London, Paris, Hamburg and Warsaw.
Before heading stateside, Kang will perform at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Songpa District on Aug. 9 and 10 — his first solo shows since dropping his sixth EP, Glow to Haze, on June 16.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019. Kang debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021).
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
