Multinational boy band 1Verse 'shatters' at debut showcase — in pictures

Boy band 1VERSE poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,”at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse held its debut showcase on Friday at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to mark the release of its first single, “The 1st Verse.”
1Verse is a multinational group composed of five members: Kenny and Nathan from the United States, Aito from Japan and Hyuk and Seok from North Korea.
Hyuk, a rapper, and Seok, a vocalist, are the first artists of North Korean origin to debut in a K-pop group.
During the media showcase, 1VERSE performed its lead track “Shattered,” the prerelease track “Multiverse,” and took questions from fans and the press.
The group’s debut single features the prerelease track “Multiverse,” and the lead track “Shattered,” which is available in both English and Korean versions. The members played an active role in the album’s production, with Hyuk participating in composing and writing lyrics for “Multiverse,” Aito creating the choreography and Hyuk and Kenny contributing to the lyrics of “Shattered.”
“The lyrics capture raw emotions and chaos that come when the world feels like it’s falling apart,” Kenny said about the track “Shattered.”
“At some point in life, everyone feels broken or like their world is collapsing,” Hyuk told reporters. “All of our members have experienced that, and we tried to capture those feelings and memories in the lyrics.”
“I sing a part of the song that goes, ‘Who's gonna save us now?’” Seok added. “It’s a high note, so every time I sing it, I really do feel like — someone, please save me,” he said with a smile. “But also, the lyrics help me immerse myself in the performance. There are times when you feel like breaking down because life gets hard. I’ve been there — and back then, I often wished someone could save me.”
Here are some highlights from the media event, where 1Verse posed for the cameras and introduced its debut single to the press.
Boy band 1Verse poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse performs lead track, “Shattered” during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse performs mixtape song, “Ordinary Person” during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse performs mixtape track, “Ordinary Person” during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
1Verse’s Kenny during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
1Verse’s Hyuk during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
1Verse’s Aito during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
1Verse’s Seok during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
1Verse’s Nathan during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band 1Verse performs prerelease track, “Multiverse” during a showcase for the release of its debut single album, “The 1st Verse,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
