'Oh My Girl' to release new single 'Weather Diary' on Tuesday
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 11:39
Oh My Girl is ready to remind the K-pop world why it has lasted a decade.
The girl group will release its new single, "Weather Diary," on Tuesday, WM Entertainment said Friday. The track was first unveiled during the group’s 10th anniversary concert, “Milky Way,” held in April.
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 with “Cupid.” It was initially a team of eight before member JinE left in 2017, and was active as a seven-member outfit before Jiho left in 2022.
Once an eight-member group, Oh My Girl slimmed down to seven after JinE left in 2017 and became a six-member act following Jiho’s departure in 2022. In 2018, members Arin, Yubin, and Hyojung formed the playful subunit Oh My Girl Banhana and released "Banana Allergy Monkey."
The group released hits including “Closer” (2015), “Liar Liar” (2016), “Windy Day” (2016), “Secret Garden” (2018), “Remember Me” (2018), “SSFWL” (2019) and “Bungee (Fall In Love)” (2019).
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
