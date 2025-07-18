 'Oh My Girl' to release new single 'Weather Diary' on Tuesday
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 11:39
Girl group Oh My Girl performs during a showcase event at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on July 24, 2023. [NEWS1]

Oh My Girl is ready to remind the K-pop world why it has lasted a decade.
 
The girl group will release its new single, "Weather Diary," on Tuesday, WM Entertainment said Friday. The track was first unveiled during the group’s 10th anniversary concert, “Milky Way,” held in April. 
 

Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 with “Cupid.” It was initially a team of eight before member JinE left in 2017, and was active as a seven-member outfit before Jiho left in 2022.
 
The group released hits including “Closer” (2015), “Liar Liar” (2016), “Windy Day” (2016), “Secret Garden” (2018), “Remember Me” (2018), “SSFWL” (2019) and “Bungee (Fall In Love)” (2019). 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Oh My Girl WM Entertainment

