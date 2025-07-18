Seventeen's Seungkwan promotes Jeju tourism and sustainability
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 14:08
Seungkwan of K-pop powerhouse Seventeen is lending his voice — and star power — to promote his hometown of Jeju Island in a new public service campaign.
The singer appears in a commercial for the “Jeju Promise” campaign, which was uploaded Thursday on the Jeju Provincial Government’s official YouTube channel and is airing nationwide. The campaign, which is also running on radio and outdoor billboards in Jeju and Seoul, urges visitors to embrace responsible tourism and support sustainable travel practices on the island.
“I’m grateful and honored to help share the true beauty and value of Jeju with the world,” Seungkwan said. “I’ll continue to support Jeju’s efforts to grow as a city where nature and tourism coexist in harmony.”
Seungkwan’s advocacy for Jeju runs deep. In June, he donated 20 million won ($14,400) to the Korea Heritage Service and National Trust Korea, following a 2024 donation to Jeju authorities to aid the conservation of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, an endangered species native to the region.
The singer also spotlighted Jeju on the global stage, appearing at the 13th Unesco Youth Forum in Paris in 2023, where he emphasized Jeju’s rare distinction as the only region in the world to hold Unesco designations in three natural science categories.
Seventeen was the first K-pop act to be granted a dedicated special session at the forum, and the group was named Unesco’s first youth goodwill ambassador last year, continuing its commitment to social causes.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
