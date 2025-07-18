Final 'Squid Game' season lifts Netflix above earnings forecasts
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 10:08
Shares of the company, which had risen nearly 44 percent this year ahead of the earnings report on Thursday, fell 1 percent to $1,260 in after-hours trading. The company said its higher revenue forecast "primarily reflects the weakening of the U.S. dollar."
For April through June, Netflix posted diluted earnings per share of $7.19. That topped the $7.08 consensus estimate of analysts polled by LSEG.
The company raised revenue guidance for 2025 to $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion, citing the weakening of the U.S. dollar plus "healthy member growth and ad sales." Its previous guidance was up to $44.5 billion.
Netflix has been building an ad-supported service to reel in price-sensitive viewers, though it has said advertising will not be a primary driver of revenue growth this year. It also has added live events such as WWE wrestling to draw advertisers and viewers.
"There are few surprises, as Netflix is now a well-oiled machine," PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said of the earnings report. "Advertising still remains a key strategic goal and one that will take a bit longer to crack."
For the just-ended quarter, net income came in at $3.1 billion, edging forecasts of $3.06 billion. Revenue totaled $11.08 billion, above the $11.07 billion analyst projection.
Netflix released the third and final season of dystopian Korean drama "Squid Game" a few days before the second quarter ended in June. The show is the most popular non-English Netflix show in the streaming service's history. Season three racked up 122 million views, Netflix said.
Other releases during the quarter included "Sirens," "The Four Seasons" and a third season of "Ginny & Georgia" (2021-).
The streaming video pioneer stopped disclosing quarterly subscriber numbers this year, instead urging investors to focus on profit as a measure of its success. It said member growth was ahead of its forecast but occurred late in the quarter, which limited the impact on second-quarter revenue.
Looking ahead, Netflix forecast revenue of $11.5 billion and net income of nearly $3 billion. Analysts had projected $11.3 billion and $2.9 billion.
The company also has new seasons of two of its biggest shows coming later this year. "Wednesday" (2022-) returns in August, and the final episodes of "Stranger Things" (2016-) will be released in November and December.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)