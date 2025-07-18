 Troops from 6 countries take part in K9 howitzer, K2 tank training in Korea
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 12:16
Polish soldiers taking part in an international training course offered by Korea's army test the K6 heavy machine gun, in this photo provided by the Korean Army on July 18. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]

Foreign troops from six countries are taking part in an education program in Korea aimed at training them on the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K2 main battle tank, the Army said Friday.
 
Some 70 military personnel from Australia, Egypt, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Vietnam are attending the four-week program that runs through July 25, according to the armed service.
 
Troops participating in the program will undergo training on the K9 and K2's operation and maintenance and also hold combined live-fire and maneuvering drills with their Korean counterparts.
 
The Army said it plans to conduct another round of the training program in October that will provide education to foreign troops on the K2 tank and the K9 howitzer, as well as the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system, to familiarize foreign troops with Korean weapons systems.
 
The K9 and K2 are key weapons in Korea's push to strengthen its footing in the global defense market, with the country aiming to carve out a 5 percent share by 2027 and become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.
 
Nine nations outside of Korea, including Turkey, Poland and Egypt, have purchased the K9.
 

Troops from 6 countries take part in K9 howitzer, K2 tank training in Korea

