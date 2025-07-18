Korea braces for heavy downpours followed by intense heat wave over weekend
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 09:10
Another powerful wave of torrential rains is set to pummel the greater Seoul area starting Friday morning, piling on misery for the southern regions already devastated by record-breaking downpours. A heat wave is expected to follow over the weekend once the rains subside.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) warned that a “band of rain clouds developing over the Yellow Sea” will sweep northeast, unleashing intense showers, gusty winds, thunder and lightning across the Seoul metropolitan area from Friday morning. A heavy rain advisory has been issued for Seoul and surrounding provinces, as well as for parts of the Chungcheong, Jeolla, and Gyeongsang regions.
Most of the country is expected to see rainfall intensity ranging from 30 to 80 millimeters (1.18 to 3.15 inches) per hour through Saturday, according to the KMA. The precipitation is forecast to intensify Friday morning, especially in western regions.
Downpours will likely concentrate over the greater Seoul area, South Chungcheong, the Jeolla provinces and South Gyeongsang from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon. As the rainband moves eastward, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong provinces are also expected to be affected later in the day. Heavy rain alerts have been issued in those areas.
Southern regions face further risk
Southern regions already battered by more than 400 millimeters of rain since Thursday are at risk of additional flooding and landslides, as the influx of tropical moisture could trigger further extreme rainfall events.
Through Saturday, 100 to 200 millimeters of rain is expected across Gwangju, South Jeolla, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang. In some areas, totals could exceed 300 millimeters, the KMA said.
In the capital region and Gangwon, rainfall amounts are expected to range from 30 to 100 millimeters, with some parts of southern Gyeonggi potentially seeing over 150 millimeters. While most of the rain will taper off in southern Korea and on Jeju Island by Saturday night, showers could persist in Seoul and Gangwon through Sunday morning.
A KMA official said that "the rain expected through tomorrow [Saturday] will bring very heavy and intense showers over concentrated areas, leading to large differences in precipitation levels by region."
The agency urged the public to be cautious of landslides, mudslides and structural collapses, especially in areas where the ground has been weakened by recent rainfall.
Heat wave to follow rain
Once the rains subside, sweltering heat is expected to take hold. In Seoul, the daytime heat index is projected to reach 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) on Saturday and 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with some regions feeling as hot as 35 degrees.
“Starting Saturday, high humidity will combine with rising temperatures to push the maximum perceived temperature to around 33 degrees Celsius in most areas,” the KMA said.
Vulnerable populations, including infants, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses, are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
