Unannounced dam water discharge by North Korea prompts safety alerts from South Korean authorities

Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:04 Updated: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:06
Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-jung inspects areas near the Imjin River in the border county of Yeoncheon as part of efforts to prevent flood damage on July 16. [YONHAP]

North Korea appears to be releasing water from a dam near the inter-Korean border without giving prior notice, the Environment Ministry said Friday.
 
The ministry said satellite imagery from around noon showed the Imjin River south of the Hwanggang Dam in North Korea had widened.
 

Related Article

 
It also said the water level at Pilseung Bridge, the northernmost point of the Imjin River in South Korea, had risen to 70 centimeters as of 7:20 p.m., up from 49 cm three hours earlier.
 
A water level of 1 meter triggers the evacuation of visitors in the river area.
 
North Korea's unannounced water releases during the monsoon season have threatened the safety of residents in South Korea's border areas.
 
In September 2009 one such discharge left six South Koreans killed or missing.
 
The following month, the North agreed to provide prior notice before discharging water and sent such notices intermittently in 2010 and 2013, but stopped afterward.
 
Last month, South Korea again called on the North to provide prior notice before releasing water.
 
 

Yonhap
