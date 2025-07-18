'Malicious and foolish': Yoon slams special counsel's visitor restrictions in letter from prison
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 15:19
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently held at the Seoul Detention Center, has condemned the special counsel’s move to block visits from nonfamily and nonlegal representatives, calling it “malicious and foolish” in a letter sent from prison.
Yoon’s criticism came after the special counsel team investigating his alleged role in an insurrection barred all meetings except those with family or lawyers, effectively canceling a scheduled visit from Morse Tan, a Korean American former diplomat and director at Liberty University’s Center for Law and Government.
Tan, a vocal supporter of Yoon and a known promoter of election fraud conspiracy theories, had arrived in Korea on Monday and was expected to meet the detained ex-president. On Wednesday, Yoon’s handwritten message — released through former United Future Party lawmaker Min Kyung-wook — expressed frustration over the canceled meeting.
“Thank you for coming all the way to Seoul Detention Center today. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t meet due to the sudden visit ban imposed by the special counsel,” Yoon wrote. “The meeting had already been arranged with the correctional authorities, yet the special counsel made a hasty decision to prevent my meeting with Tan. I consider this malicious and foolish.”
Tan, who previously served as U.S. Ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice during the first Donald Trump administration, has been actively defending Yoon in public and pushing claims that Korea’s 21st presidential election was rigged. In a prior letter to Yoon, Tan called him a “national hero” and praised his “energetic and passionate support.”
Because outgoing correspondence is prohibited on the same day under prison rules, Yoon’s lawyer, Kim Gye-ri, transcribed his message, which was later read aloud by Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil at a rally outside the detention center.
In the letter, Yoon wrote: “Tan and the U.S. government are fighting against forces that distort justice and the systems they have built. This philosophy is reflected in my presidential campaign announcement on June 29, 2021, and in my inaugural address on May 10, 2022.”
“The slogan of my administration was ‘A New Nation for the People, Again Korea,’ and the values upheld by the national movement opposing my impeachment last winter were ‘Defending Freedom, Restoring Sovereignty,’” Yoon continued. “I share and support Tan and his allies’ convictions, no matter the circumstances.”
Yoon ended the letter on a personal note: “Though life is hard since my recent re-detention, I firmly believe that God is always with me. Let us extend our encouragement and greetings to all our comrades fighting to bring justice to the world.”
On Thursday, Tan participated in a forum held at a church in Seoul’s Eunpyeong District, alongside Jeon and others, reiterating claims that Yoon was being politically persecuted.
Tan also repeated conspiracy theories regarding election fraud and President Lee Jae Myung’s supposed juvenile detention — claims for which he was recently sued and is under investigation by police in Korea.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HAE-JEONG [[email protected]]
