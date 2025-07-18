Seoul court rules against former president Yoon's request for release from custody
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:07
A court on Friday dismissed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's petition against his arrest, keeping him in custody over his failed attempt to impose martial law.
The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling hours after concluding a hearing that reviewed the legality of Yoon's arrest and whether it should remain in place.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)