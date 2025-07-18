 Seoul court rules against former president Yoon's request for release from custody
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:07

Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:07
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by a special counsel over the Dec. 3 martial law case, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9 after attending his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

A court on Friday dismissed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's petition against his arrest, keeping him in custody over his failed attempt to impose martial law.
 
The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling hours after concluding a hearing that reviewed the legality of Yoon's arrest and whether it should remain in place.
 

