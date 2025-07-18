3 in cardiac arrest, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 00:19
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
The fire broke out at around 9:05 p.m. from the ceiling of the parking lot of an apartment in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong, according to the Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters.
The blaze reportedly spread rapidly as parked cars exploded in succession.
At least two others were seriously injured, with one person suffering from burns over their entire body. Some 27 people suffered from minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after receiving a report and mobilized 43 firetrucks and 100 personnel to extinguish the fire.
The fire was completely extinguished at 10:32 p.m. Fire authorities rescued 23 residents who escaped to the rooftop and are conducting searches for more victims.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)