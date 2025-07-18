 3 in cardiac arrest, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

3 in cardiac arrest, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong

Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 00:19
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, on July 17. [YONHAP]

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, on July 17. [YONHAP]

Three people suffering from cardiac arrest were transferred to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment parking lot in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, Thursday night.
 
The fire broke out at around 9:05 p.m. from the ceiling of the parking lot of an apartment in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong, according to the Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters.    
 
The blaze reportedly spread rapidly as parked cars exploded in succession.  
 

Related Article

At least two others were seriously injured, with one person suffering from burns over their entire body. Some 27 people suffered from minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
 
Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after receiving a report and mobilized 43 firetrucks and 100 personnel to extinguish the fire.
 
The fire was completely extinguished at 10:32 p.m. Fire authorities rescued 23 residents who escaped to the rooftop and are conducting searches for more victims.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea fire

More in Social Affairs

3 in cardiac arrest, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong

Torrential rains cripple Korea — in pictures

CCTV footage catches man setting fire to stray cat in Incheon

Man who kidnapped woman after luring in with fake job posting gets 10 years in prison

Regular train services connecting Daegu to Busan, Jinju suspended due to heavy rain

Related Stories

Daegu police begin probe into cause behind Daegu wildfire

Seven hospitalized, 50 evacuated after fire at Gwangju day care

Flower bed arsonist arrested in Ulsan

Octogenarian in critical condition after attempted self-immolation in central Seoul

At least 22 confirmed dead in fire at Hwaseong battery factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)