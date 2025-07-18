A Starbucks in Gwangju is submerged in rainwater, spreading alarm on social media
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 15:30
Tables and chairs floated through the muddy first floor of a Starbucks in Sinan-dong, Buk District in Gwangju on Thursday as record-breaking rainfall submerged parts of the region. Images of the scene spread like wildfire across social media, capturing the city’s devastation in real time.
Photos posted online showed water swallowing the ground level of the coffee shop, with the person behind the camera apparently retreating upstairs for safety. Outside, the road was completely underwater.
One post on X racked up over 500,000 views, sparking a flood of worried comments.
“Were the employees and customers trapped?” one user wrote. “This is too dangerous. I hope no one was hurt,” another commented. “There’s nothing you can do in a situation like that,” read another response.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Gwangju recorded 426.4 millimeters (16.8 inches) of rainfall over a 24-hour period on Thursday — the highest single-day total since official records began in 1939. The hourly rainfall reached 76.2 millimeters, the heaviest for July on record in the city.
As of midnight on Thursday, 286 residents had evacuated their homes. By district, 150 people were displaced in Gwangsan District, 75 in Buk District, 30 in Dong District, 27 in Seo District and 4 in Nam District.
The Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters responded to over 570 incidents, including 278 reports of flooded roads, 203 flooded buildings and 47 rescue operations.
In response, Gwangju officials held an emergency overnight meeting. The city activated Level 3 of its emergency response system, placing about one-third of municipal staff on duty. All five district offices are now operating under 24-hour emergency protocols.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
