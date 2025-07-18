Authorities search for man swept away by floodwaters in Sejong
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 15:50
A man has gone missing after being swept away by fast-moving water while visiting a stream in Sejong. Police have launched a search operation.
A report was filed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday stating, “My husband has not returned home,” according to police on Friday. CCTV analysis revealed that the man was last seen around 1:50 a.m. Thursday — approximately 19 hours before the report — near Dajeong Bridge in Naseong-dong, Sejong.
Footage showed the man descending an embankment toward the Jecheon walking trail when he was swept away by floodwaters. He had reportedly been dining nearby with co-workers before the incident.
At the time, Sejong was under a heavy rain advisory and access points to the stream had been closed for safety reasons. However, the man is believed to have entered the streamside area via a sloped embankment.
Police requested a joint response from fire authorities at approximately 1:41 a.m. Friday and have been conducting a coordinated search operation since. More than 50 personnel, along with helicopters and drones, have been deployed for a third-round search in the Geum River.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
