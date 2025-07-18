Busan Film Festival employee jailed for illegally filming female colleague
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:10
A Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) employee was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a female colleague, including during sexual encounters, in a case that has sent shockwaves through Korea’s film community.
The Busan District Court handed the man, in his 40s, a one-year prison sentence and ordered him to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. He was taken into custody immediately following the verdict.
The man was accused of repeatedly filming a woman in her 30s without consent between April and July 2023, when she was working in the same office on a short-term contract. The victim discovered the recordings and reported him to police and the Center for Gender Equality in Korean Film “Deundeun” in May last year.
“The defendant’s actions inflicted severe harm on the victim, damaging her dignity, reputation and overall life,” the court said in its ruling.
Despite the man offering a substantial amount in restitution, the court noted, “The victim has repeatedly expressed to the court that she has no intention of accepting it and is seeking strict punishment.”
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)