Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 19:10
Buyeo County Gov. Park Jung-hyun inspects flood-hit sites in Buyeo, South Chungcheong, on July 17. [BUYEO COUNTY]

The county chief of Buyeo, South Chungcheong, was nearly punched in the face Thursday morning when an enraged shop owner attacked him during a visit to a flood-hit site.
 
According to Buyeo County officials on Friday, Gov. Park Jung-hyun was inspecting a disaster zone in Gyuram-myeon around 7 a.m. Thursday, when a man approached and swung his fist. Park narrowly dodged the blow, though it grazed his cheek. Witnesses say the man continued to hurl insults and threats at the stunned governor.
 

The man was reportedly furious after his store was inundated by extreme rainfall the night before. County officials said public workers had been working since dawn to install barriers and block incoming water, but the flood ultimately breached the storefront.
 
Park, visibly shaken, was left speechless for a time after the outburst, according to county staff.
 
The local chapter of the Korean Government Employees’ Union issued a sharp statement condemning the incident.
 
“The reality that public servants’ efforts for residents are met with violence crushes the morale and dignity of civil servants,” the Buyeo branch said. “This is a grave crime, clearly constituting obstruction of official duties and assault, and must be met with zero tolerance.”
 
The county is reportedly weighing a formal criminal complaint against the man for obstructing official duties, though the governor is said to oppose pursuing legal action.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
Buyeo governor dodges punch from angry owner of flooded shop

