Flood-affected regions seeing rise in infectious diseases
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 16:33
As heavy rains continue, the risk of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas is rising. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) urged the public on Friday to take precautions against infections caused by exposure to or consumption of contaminated water and food in disaster-stricken regions.
Drinking or eating contaminated water or food can lead to waterborne diseases such as acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, bacillary dysentery and typhoid fever.
Cases of bacillary dysentery have increased this year. There were 20 cases reported between January and June last year, but the same period this year saw 34 cases.
The disease spreads through contaminated water or food, and also through direct or indirect contact with infected individuals. It can cause severe symptoms, including high fever, nausea, vomiting, cramping abdominal pain, diarrhea (with blood or mucus) and tenesmus. Mild cases resolve within four to seven days, but severe cases can last up to a month. Without proper treatment, the fatality rate is between 10 to 20 percent.
There were 631 cases of hepatitis A reported from January to June this year, a slight decrease from 682 cases in the same period last year.
To prevent waterborne and foodborne diseases, people should wash their hands with soap for at least 30 seconds before and after food preparation and meals, drink only safe water, preferably bottled or boiled, and consume thoroughly cooked food.
People with symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting or those with open wounds on their hands should not handle food. Food that has been in contact with contaminated water or left unrefrigerated for more than four hours should be discarded.
People should also be cautious about leptospirosis, epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, acute hemorrhagic conjunctivitis and contact dermatitis.
Leptospirosis is transmitted through water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected rodents, cattle, pigs or dogs. About 10 percent of wild rats carry the bacteria. During periods of heavy rain or flooding, the bacteria can enter the body through wounds in the skin upon water contact.
Symptoms, which resemble the flu, include sudden fever, chills, conjunctival swelling, headache, muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, and can last four to seven days. In 5 to 10 percent of cases, the illness can become severe and life-threatening. Without appropriate treatment, the fatality rate can reach 5 to 15 percent.
Cases of eye infections have been decreasing recently, but the KDCA warned that the high humidity during the rainy season creates favorable conditions for the adenoviruses that cause these illnesses.
The agency advised those participating in recovery efforts in flooded areas to wear waterproof protective clothing, rubber boots and gloves to avoid skin exposure, especially if they have open wounds or abrasions.
It also emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and taking breaks during recovery work, and thoroughly washing any exposed skin with clean water afterward.
For those staying in temporary shelters or evacuation centers, the KDCA warned of an increased risk of respiratory infections and recommended frequent hand washing and regular ventilation as preventive measures.
