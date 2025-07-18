Hearing on legality of Yoon's arrest wraps up after 5 hours
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 17:19
A Seoul court on Friday concluded a nearly five-hour hearing to determine the legality of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pretrial detention.
The Seoul Central District Court began the detention warrant review at 10:15 a.m. and wrapped it up at around 4:13 p.m.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team, which is investigating Yoon on insurrection-related charges, declined to answer questions from reporters about their main arguments or whether they submitted detention center health records related to Yoon's condition.
The team requested a detention warrant for Yoon on July 6, citing concerns over evidence destruction. The warrant was granted on July 10 by the Seoul Central District Court.
Yoon, on his sixth day since returning to custody, filed a habeas corpus petition on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Friday after being transported from the Seoul Detention Center. He reportedly argued for his release on health grounds during the hearing.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
