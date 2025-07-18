A Starbucks in Gwangju is submerged in rainwater, spreading alarm on social media

Authorities search for man swept away by floodwaters in Sejong

Flood-affected regions seeing rise in infectious diseases

Hearing on legality of Yoon's arrest wraps up after 5 hours

Without stolen tests, high school valedictorian performs poorly on final exam

Related Stories

Riot suspects stand trial at the courthouse they allegedly ransacked

'Unbearably hot': Ex-President Yoon to endure summer heat in cell alone as he awaits trial

Special counsel: 'Abuse of authority, falsification of official documents' listed on ex-President Yoon's warrant

Prosecutors' next move in focus after court overturns Yoon's arrest

Yoon assigned inmate No. 3617, held in 6-meter cell at Seoul Detention Center