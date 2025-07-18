 Labor union plans nationwide walkout to demand better health care infrastructure next week
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 21:06
 
Unionized medical workers stage a rally in central Seoul in this July 2 file photo calling for measures to expand public healthcare infrastructure and improve working conditions for medical professionals. [YONHAP]

A nationwide labor union of medical workers said Friday it will stage a massive walkout next week to call for measures to expand public healthcare infrastructure and improve working conditions for medical professionals.
 
The union conducted a vote across 127 medical institutions nationwide on whether to stage a walkout.
 

Over 92 percent of those who took part voted in favor of staging a walkout, according to union officials, adding the planned one-day strike will be staged Thursday.
 
Under the plan, some 60,000 employees from the 127 medical institutions will begin the strike at 7 a.m. Thursday to urge the government to carry out an agreement it signed in 2021 on measures to expand the public healthcare system, secure additional medical workers and improve their working conditions.
 
"But we will continue to communicate and negotiate with the government during the six days till the planned walkout ... and do our best to reach an agreement without launching a strike to remain by our patients' side," the union said.
 
The union has called on the government to carry out the 2021 agreement, secure doctors for regions outside of Seoul, establish public medical colleges and other measures.
 
 

