Money almost down the drain: Firefighter finds 5.4 million won in floodwaters
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 14:09
As floodwaters surged through Gwangju, swallowing streets and homes, firefighter Park Sun-hong waded through the debris — and pulled something unexpected from the murky water: a white envelope stuffed with cash.
Inside was 5.4 million won ($3,880) and a company name scrawled on the outside. Park, part of a rescue crew clearing a submerged site near Chonnam National University on Thursday, didn’t hesitate. He reported the find and handed it over to police, who are now working to locate the owner.
"At the time, we were clearing sediment and debris from the nearby drains,” a Gwangju Bukbu Fire Station official said Friday. “When we found the envelope drifting in the water, we immediately reported and transferred it.”
The discovery unfolded as Gwangju faced its heaviest rainfall since weather records began in 1939 — 426.4 millimeters (16.8 inches) in a single day, with an hourly peak of 76.2 millimeters. By midnight Friday, 286 residents had been forced to evacuate, and the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters had logged over 570 storm-related incidents, from road floods and building inundations to dozens of rescues.
As of midnight Friday, a total of 286 people in Gwangju had evacuated due to the deluge. By district, 150 were from Gwangsan District, 75 from Buk District, 30 from Dong District, 27 from Seo District, and four from Nam District.
