 Money almost down the drain: Firefighter finds 5.4 million won in floodwaters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Money almost down the drain: Firefighter finds 5.4 million won in floodwaters

Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 14:09
Fire Lt. Park Sun-hong discovers an envelope containing cash while draining a flooded road near the main gate of Chonnam National University in Jungheung-dong, Buk District, Gwangju, at around 12:30 p.m. on July 17. [NEWS1]

Fire Lt. Park Sun-hong discovers an envelope containing cash while draining a flooded road near the main gate of Chonnam National University in Jungheung-dong, Buk District, Gwangju, at around 12:30 p.m. on July 17. [NEWS1]

 
As floodwaters surged through Gwangju, swallowing streets and homes, firefighter Park Sun-hong waded through the debris — and pulled something unexpected from the murky water: a white envelope stuffed with cash.
 
Inside was 5.4 million won ($3,880) and a company name scrawled on the outside. Park, part of a rescue crew clearing a submerged site near Chonnam National University on Thursday, didn’t hesitate. He reported the find and handed it over to police, who are now working to locate the owner.
 

Related Article

"At the time, we were clearing sediment and debris from the nearby drains,” a Gwangju Bukbu Fire Station official said Friday. “When we found the envelope drifting in the water, we immediately reported and transferred it.”
 
The discovery unfolded as Gwangju faced its heaviest rainfall since weather records began in 1939 — 426.4 millimeters (16.8 inches) in a single day, with an hourly peak of 76.2 millimeters. By midnight Friday, 286 residents had been forced to evacuate, and the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters had logged over 570 storm-related incidents, from road floods and building inundations to dozens of rescues.
 
A police cruiser is submerged on a flooded road in the Shinyong-dong area of Buk District, Gwangju, as torrential rain batters the city on the afternoon of July 17. [YONHAP]

A police cruiser is submerged on a flooded road in the Shinyong-dong area of Buk District, Gwangju, as torrential rain batters the city on the afternoon of July 17. [YONHAP]

 
As of midnight Friday, a total of 286 people in Gwangju had evacuated due to the deluge. By district, 150 were from Gwangsan District, 75 from Buk District, 30 from Dong District, 27 from Seo District, and four from Nam District.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Rain Money Flood

More in Social Affairs

Streamer praised for rescuing dog trapped in Seosan flooding

Torrential rainfall leaves 5 dead or missing, massive damage in its wake

YG chief found guilty of threatening whistle-blower in singer B.I's drug case

Money almost down the drain: Firefighter finds 5.4 million won in floodwaters

Fatal Gwangmyeong apartment blaze raises questions about residential fire code

Related Stories

78 schools damaged in Seoul during heavy rains last week

Inundated

Road leading to Yeongdong Bridge in southern Seoul blocked due to rain

Gov't raises emergency response to Level 2 as heavy downpours hit central regions

Marine swept away during search for missing rain victims found dead
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)