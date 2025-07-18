Prosecutors seek 1-year sentence for YouTuber Tzuyang's blackmailers
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 15:27
Prosecutors on Friday sought one-year prison sentences for two women accused of blackmailing and extorting over 200 million won ($143,700) from popular YouTuber Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jeong-won.
During a hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office requested that the two women, surnamed Song, 32, and Kim, 29, each be sentenced to one year in prison for joint blackmail under the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts.
“The amount extorted is substantial and the nature of the crime is serious,” prosecutors said. “However, Kim has no prior criminal record or fines and Song is a first-time offender. Both defendants have admitted to and repented for their actions and reached an amicable settlement with the victim. Taking all factors into account, we request one-year sentences for each.”
The blackmailing occurred between June 2021 and November 2022, with the extorted amount amounting to approximately 216 million won.
Defense attorneys claimed that the act was not premeditated. “This was a spontaneous act, and there appears to have been no initial intent to harm the victim,” they said, adding that the defendants are “deeply remorseful and ask for leniency.”
According to the defense, the women paid Tzuyang back a total of 256 million won, including the extorted 216 million won and an additional 40 million won in settlement.
“I admit to all charges and would like to sincerely apologize to the victim,” Song said in her final statement. “I deeply regret my actions and promise never to do anything like this again,” said Kim.
The court will deliver its verdict on Aug. 20.
Tzuyang disclosed the blackmail in a YouTube video uploaded in July 2024, stating, “Three years ago, my former agency CEO mentioned two women he used to know and said they were blackmailing me. He told me to pay them off with my own money, and I felt I had no choice. Over the course of two years, I gave them about 216 million won.”
Police launched an investigation in July 2024 after receiving a complaint from an acquaintance of Tzuyang. Although prosecutors requested pretrial detention warrants in September of that year, they were denied by the court. Prosecutors indicted the two women on April 24 after conducting a supplementary investigation.
