CCTV footage catches man setting fire to stray cat in Incheon

3 unresponsive, others injured in apartment parking lot fire in Gwangmyeong

Seouled my Soul to Hechi: The city's popular mascot takes over ramyeon, snacks and coasters

Half of Korea's law school graduates fail the bar exam. Is there a solution?

Related Stories

Seoul announces new publicly chosen branding slogan

Hoodies with Seoul's city slogan sold out at Christmas market

Oh tells Vietnam the road to Seoul is 'reopened'

'Seoul, my soul' selected as new city slogan

Singer and artist Naul turns his first solo album into NFTs