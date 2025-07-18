President Lee’s call for constitutional reform deserves support

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung on July 17 called for constitutional revision for the first time since taking office. In a message posted on Facebook to mark the 77th Constitution Day, he wrote, “Just as we change our clothes with the seasons, it is time to revise and update our Constitution to reflect the new realities of our time.” He expressed hope that the National Assembly, as the representative of the people, would take the lead in launching a “people-centered constitutional reform.”President Lee’s statement is a welcome development. Constitutional reform is a national task that transcends political factions. While many previous presidents have promised reform during their campaigns, they often retreated from the issue once in office, concerned it might consume political capital or become a distraction during their early tenure.During his presidential campaign, Lee proposed a range of constitutional amendments, including a four-year presidential term with one opportunity for re-election and the introduction of a runoff voting system. In Thursday’s message, he reaffirmed his commitment, calling for the inclusion of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in the Constitution’s preamble, the strengthening of basic rights, greater local autonomy and the reform of powerful institutions. He also pledged to ensure that the public’s voice is reflected in the process.That the president returned to the issue just over a month after his inauguration suggests a genuine interest in pursuing reform during his term. It should not be dismissed as political rhetoric.Constitutional revision is overdue. The current Constitution, drafted in 1987, was designed to reflect the democratic spirit of the time, especially the direct presidential election system. While that framework was necessary at the time, it has since revealed structural limitations that have hindered Korea’s political development.The most glaring issue is the concentration of power in the presidency. Presidents control nearly all aspects of governance, including appointments, the budget and diplomacy. As a result, checks and balances are often weak. Ruling parties frequently function as little more than rubber stamps for the presidential office. With a winner-takes-all system, those who did not support the president in the election often find themselves excluded from policymaking for five years. This has deepened political polarization and normalized extreme partisanship.There is also a growing demand to revise outdated constitutional clauses, such as those restricting candidacy based on age, and to better reflect modern values, including environmental and bioethics-related rights.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik echoed this view at Thursday’s Constitution Day ceremony, stating that “a modest first step” supported by lawmakers, the government and the public is necessary. With a bipartisan consensus already forming, the National Assembly should promptly establish a special committee on constitutional reform to initiate negotiations on a draft.If all goes well, the proposal could be put to a national referendum as early as the next local elections or, at the latest, during the 2028 general election.