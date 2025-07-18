World Heritage designation raises hopes and questions in Ulsan

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The recent addition of the “Petroglyphs of Bangucheon Stream” to Unesco's World Heritage list has sparked celebration in Ulsan. “We waited 15 years. Now that the banners are up, people are excited,” said one resident. Many hope the international recognition will boost tourism in the southeastern industrial city.The site includes the Bangudae and Cheonjeonri petroglyphs in Ulju County. Listed on Unesco’s tentative list since 2010, the prehistoric carvings are now Korea’s 17th World Heritage site. In response, the city will rebrand its bus tours as “World Heritage Tourism” starting July 19. Officials also plan to spend 17.5 billion won ($12.6 million) by 2030 to create an 11.6-kilometer (7.2-mile) historical and cultural walking trail around the site.Yet the listing has revived longstanding concerns over water management. At an environment minister confirmation hearing on the same day, Rep. Kim Tae-seon of Ulsan’s Dong District noted unresolved tensions between conservation and local water supply. The petroglyphs are located within the Sayeon Dam reservoir, and preserving them requires keeping water levels low. The government plans to install floodgates at the dam by 2030, but that would cut Ulsan’s daily water supply by about 49,000 tons. Attempts to draw water from nearby dams have been met with resistance from neighboring regions worried about agricultural shortages.The irony is not lost on heritage experts. The global movement to protect such sites began in response to a dam project in Egypt in the 1960s, when Unesco led an international effort to relocate the Abu Simbel temples to prevent their submersion. That mission prompted the 1972 adoption of the World Heritage Convention. Korea joined in 1988, registering Jongmyo Shrine and others by 1995.The Bangudae carvings were designated a national treasure decades ago but received renewed attention after Ulsan became a metropolitan city in 1997. Proposals to widen roads to bring in tourist buses were once floated but ultimately dropped due to academic opposition. “If the road had been expanded, the site would not have been listed,” said Jeon Ho-tae, honorary professor at the University of Ulsan.“The world’s recognition comes with a responsibility to protect,” said Hwang Sun-ik, a member of the National Heritage Committee. “The real challenge now is finding the right balance between preservation and public use.”