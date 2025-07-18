Friday's fortune: Signs point to joy and comfort through simple pleasures
Published: 18 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth — guard it well.
🔹 Family remains your most valuable asset.
🔹 Consider socializing or going out today.
🔹 A purchase may bring satisfaction.
🔹 Your current project will end on a high note.
🔹 Treats may come your way — go easy on the drinks.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Simply living is a form of joy.
🔹 Savor the gift of the present moment.
🔹 You may encounter small but certain happiness.
🔹 Life feels beautifully colored today.
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos.
🔹 A personal win brings deep satisfaction.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Skip cold foods today.
🔹 Avoid midday outings.
🔹 Even familiar paths require guidance.
🔹 Be wary of misplaced trust.
🔹 Sometimes walking away is the wiser choice.
🔹 Reflect deeply — ask yourself the hard questions.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Place your trust — and wait.
🔹 Worry solves nothing — release it.
🔹 A partial success still counts.
🔹 Hearing and seeing paint different pictures.
🔹 Don’t overeat or overdrink.
🔹 Speak less, listen more today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone’s connected — don’t burn bridges.
🔹 Share your knowledge freely.
🔹 Helping others is the natural way.
🔹 Your efforts pay off — success is earned.
🔹 Enjoy gains both big and small.
🔹 The day may bring lively, cheerful energy.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 South
🔹 You are the emotional pillar of your family.
🔹 Harmony at home brings peace to all.
🔹 Luck is on your side — move boldly.
🔹 Everything goes your way today.
🔹 Do your best — even the heavens notice.
🔹 You’re the star of the show.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay out of others’ business.
🔹 Help quietly — no need for credit.
🔹 Value quality over quantity.
🔹 Let go of old things to make room for the new.
🔹 Too many voices create chaos — seek clarity.
🔹 Envy is a losing game — don’t play it.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect a breezy, uplifting day.
🔹 You may be invited to a gathering or hear from relatives.
🔹 Something minor could bring major delight.
🔹 Travel can refresh your spirit.
🔹 A group event may pop up.
🔹 Try on metal accessories or a sleek watch.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow (mixed) | 🧭 North
🔹 The present may be kinder than the past.
🔹 Don’t expect too much — stay realistic.
🔹 Win without a fight — that’s true victory.
🔹 Challenges are inevitable — triumph is up to you.
🔹 Appearances may deceive.
🔹 Avoid overeating or overdrinking.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Let your children handle their own affairs.
🔹 Think with a cool head, not a warm heart.
🔹 Avoid loans and risky investments.
🔹 Skip the second round at that gathering.
🔹 Never drive after drinking.
🔹 Watch out for physical strain or injury.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life’s struggles are more similar than you think.
🔹 Joy may come from where you least expect.
🔹 Whatever path you choose will work out.
🔹 Balance principles with benefits.
🔹 Weigh cost-effectiveness and satisfaction.
🔹 Ride today’s momentum with a smile.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend wisely — not too much, not too little.
🔹 Focus on spending well, not just saving.
🔹 Financial and personal luck are both possible.
🔹 Drive safe — speed isn't everything.
🔹 Expect a joyful outing or good company.
🔹 Take a break — meet a friend or take a trip.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)