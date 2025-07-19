 Krafton says Subnautica 2 delay aimed at protecting fans, franchise reputation
Krafton says Subnautica 2 delay aimed at protecting fans, franchise reputation

Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 14:12
Logo of Korean game publisher Krafton [KRAFTON]

 
Korean game publisher Krafton said Saturday its recent decisions regarding the development of Subnautica 2 were made to protect the interests of game fans and ensure the long-term success of the franchise, as the company faces a legal dispute with the former leadership of its U.S. development subsidiary Unknown Worlds.
 
"Releasing the game prematurely with insufficient content, falling short of what fans expect in a sequel, would have both disappointed the players — who are at the heart of everything Krafton does — and damaged the reputations of both the Subnautica and Unknown Worlds brands," the company said in a statement.
 

Related Article

 
It added that the decisions were "made to ensure Subnautica 2 is the best possible game and lives up to fan expectations.
 
The statement came amid an ongoing high-profile legal dispute with the former leadership of Unknown Worlds.
 
Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds in October 2021 in a deal aimed at diversifying its portfolio beyond its flagship PUBG shooter franchise. At the time, the company highlighted the studio's strong intellectual properties and reputation for globally appealing, community-driven gameplay experiences.
 
Earlier this month, however, Krafton removed Unknown Worlds co-founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ted Gill, citing a lack of leadership and delays in the development of Subnautica 2.
 
In response, the former Unknown Worlds leaders have filed a lawsuit against Krafton, alleging breach of contract. They alleged that Krafton sought to avoid issuing a $250 million bonus payment by delaying the game using "pressure tactics."
 
"While we are disappointed that Charlie, Max and Ted have filed a lawsuit seeking a huge payout, we look forward to defending ourselves in court. In the meantime, Krafton remains focused on what matters: delivering the best possible game as quickly as possible to Subnautica's fans," the company said.
 
The public dispute has drawn concern from Subnautica fans, with some calling for a boycott of the sequel over worries about the game's creative direction and the publisher's role in recent changes.
 
In its earlier remarks, Krafton emphasized, "Fans are always at the center of every decision we make," and pledged to repay their patience with a "refined and outstanding gameplay experience."
 

Yonhap
