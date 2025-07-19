 Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best Overwatch player in K-pop by fans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best Overwatch player in K-pop by fans

Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae [YONHAP]

Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae [YONHAP]

 
Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae has been selected as the best Overwatch player among K-pop stars on the fan voting platform Picnic.
 
Throughout the online poll, which ran from June 13 to June 27, Hong Eun-chae received 34,393 votes, which accounted for 39.67 percent of the votes. Sakura, a Japanese member of the same group, followed with 25,332 votes or 29.21 percent, and boy band Seventeen’s Wonwoo and BTS’s V succeeded.  
 

Related Article

 
Hong Eun-chae and Sakura were featured playing Overwatch 2 in some videos uploaded in February on the official channel of Overwatch. Overwatch is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game created by Blizzard Entertainment.
 
Le Sserafim dropped an Overwatch-themed album titled “Perfect Night” in 2023, in collaboration with the game maker, to celebrate the release of the game’s second edition. In March this year, the girl group collaborated with the gaming company again for the release of new character designs and related events.
 
Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae is featured in a poster along with illustrated images made by her fandom, known as EunchaeCentral. [ICON CASTING, EUNCHAECENTRAL]

Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae is featured in a poster along with illustrated images made by her fandom, known as EunchaeCentral. [ICON CASTING, EUNCHAECENTRAL]

 
Le Sserafim is currently on its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” performing across Asia and North America. The girl group’s next concerts will take place on July 19 and 20 in Taipei.
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop themed voting mobile platform Picnic will run interactive votes on various topics fortnightly.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Overwatch Le Sserafim Hong Eun-chae @EunchaeCentral

More in K-pop

Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best Overwatch player in K-pop by fans

MC Mong announces new album, concert before heading overseas to study

G-Dragon to headline Madly Medley music festival in Incheon

40th Golden Disc Awards to pack Taipei Dome in January

YG chief found guilty of threatening whistle-blower in singer B.I's drug case

Related Stories

Le Sserafim teams up with Overwatch 2 for first in-game music collab

Le Sserafim's English single 'Perfect Night' tops Melon's Top 100 chart

Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim to take temporary health break

Le Sserafim to return with new music at end of August

Le Sserafim to debut in Japan on Jan. 25
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)