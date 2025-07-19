Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best Overwatch player in K-pop by fans
Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Girl group Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae has been selected as the best Overwatch player among K-pop stars on the fan voting platform Picnic.
Throughout the online poll, which ran from June 13 to June 27, Hong Eun-chae received 34,393 votes, which accounted for 39.67 percent of the votes. Sakura, a Japanese member of the same group, followed with 25,332 votes or 29.21 percent, and boy band Seventeen’s Wonwoo and BTS’s V succeeded.
Hong Eun-chae and Sakura were featured playing Overwatch 2 in some videos uploaded in February on the official channel of Overwatch. Overwatch is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game created by Blizzard Entertainment.
Le Sserafim dropped an Overwatch-themed album titled “Perfect Night” in 2023, in collaboration with the game maker, to celebrate the release of the game’s second edition. In March this year, the girl group collaborated with the gaming company again for the release of new character designs and related events.
Le Sserafim is currently on its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” performing across Asia and North America. The girl group’s next concerts will take place on July 19 and 20 in Taipei.
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop themed voting mobile platform Picnic will run interactive votes on various topics fortnightly.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
