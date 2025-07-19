 Name mix-up causes lighthearted yet awkward moment at Blue Dragon Series Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Name mix-up causes lighthearted yet awkward moment at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 18:05
Actor Lee Jun-young passes the Popular Star award to Lee Jun-hyuk after a name mix-up occurred during the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards on Friday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Jun-young passes the Popular Star award to Lee Jun-hyuk after a name mix-up occurred during the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards on Friday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A laughable yet awkward moment played out at the Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) on Friday due to a name mix-up between two male actors, Lee Jun-young and Lee Jun-hyuk. 
 
During the 4th BSA ceremony, announcer Jeon Hyun-moo, who was the ceremony's host, announced the winners of the Popular Star award: IU, Park Bo-gum, Lee Hye-ri and Lee Jun-hyuk.
 

Related Article

 
However, instead of Lee Jun-hyuk coming up to the stage, Lee Jun-young walked toward the center, likely due to mishearing the name, as the two names sound very similar when not heard clearly.
 
Later, Jeon clarified, confirming Lee Jun-hyuk as the actual winner and invited him to the stage.
 
“It’s Lee Jun-hyuk,” announcer Jeon said. “Lee Jun-young is also a popular star, but this year’s Popular Star award went to Lee Jun-hyuk. I should have pronounced it more clearly.”
 
Actor Lee Jun-young and Lee Jun-hyuk share a hug after a name mix-up occurred during the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards on Friday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Jun-young and Lee Jun-hyuk share a hug after a name mix-up occurred during the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards on Friday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Despite the awkward moment, both actors exchanged smiles and the award with good spirits, even sharing a hug.
 
“I’ve always gone around telling people that I’m a fun person and I’m glad a moment like this happened to prove it,” Lee Jun-hyuk said after receiving the award. “I used to think it’d be nice to have a funny moment while receiving an award someday and I guess it’s actually happened. I’m really happy about it.”
 
Later, after the ceremony, both actors shared messages through Instagram stories, with Lee Jun-young saying, “I couldn’t hear clearly during the event and ended up making a silly mistake. I want to apologize again to Lee Jun-hyuk and his fans. Congratulations on your award!”
 
A screen capture of actor Lee Jun-young’s Instagram story, uploaded Friday after the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards held the same day. In the post, Lee apologizes for his mistake and congratulates Lee Jun-hyuk. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screen capture of actor Lee Jun-young’s Instagram story, uploaded Friday after the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards held the same day. In the post, Lee apologizes for his mistake and congratulates Lee Jun-hyuk. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lee Jun-hyuk also recalled a similar experience during the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), when he almost stood up to receive an award while Lee Jun-young was announced as the winner for Best Acting Performance for his role in “Mask Girl” (2023). 
 
“Jun-young, it was funny thanks to you, so don’t worry too much,” Lee Jun-hyuk said in his post. “I made the same kind of mistake at the AAA, too. Looks like we’re kind of meant to be. Let’s grab a meal together next time!”
 
While both actors have taken the incident in good humor, some of Lee Jun-young’s fans expressed frustration, leaving comments on announcer Jeon’s Instagram such as, “Jeon Hyun-moo, as a former announcer, please pronounce properly,” and “I believe a sincere apology is needed.”  
 
Hosted by announcer Jeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, the 4th BSA took place at Paradise City in Incheon on Friday.
 
The ceremony's grand prize went to Netflix's "When Life Gives You Tangerines." It also featured special performances from singer-actor Yim Si-wan, performance unit Jaessbee and girl group KiiKii.
 
The BSA, launched in 2022, is an awards ceremony dedicated to recognizing content produced for streaming platforms.
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Blue Dragon Series Awards BSA Lee Jun-young Lee Jun-hyuk

More in Television

Name mix-up causes lighthearted yet awkward moment at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Netflix's 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' wins grand prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Final 'Squid Game' season lifts Netflix above earnings forecasts

Actor Song Joong-ki attends The Open Championship as The R&A ambassador

From slaying hearts to slaying monsters, can Byeon Woo-seok pull off 'Solo Leveling'?

Related Stories

Disney+ original 'Moving' takes Grand Prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Song Hye-kyo wins top prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards for 'The Glory'

Blue Dragon Series Awards to take place on Friday

Actor Lee Jun-hyuk to hold Asia fan meet and greet tour

Ghosts from the past (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)