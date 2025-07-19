Heavy rain advisories issued as downpours continue nationwide
Published: 19 Jul. 2025
Heavy rain advisories have been issued across most parts of the country as torrential downpours continued overnight, with Jeju Island’s mountainous areas receiving more than 220 millimeters (8.6 inches) of rain in just six hours.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), cumulative rainfall since July 16 reached 543.6 millimeters in Seosan, South Chungcheong; 516.5 millimeters in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang; 473.5 millimeters in Gwangju; and 469 millimeters in Naju, South Jeolla, as of 5 a.m. Saturday.
While some areas saw brief lulls in rainfall on Friday afternoon, heavy showers resumed during the night. Jeju’s mountainous regions were hit by 222 millimeters of rain for six hours since midnight. Other regions also saw intense rainfall, including 186 millimeters in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, and 162 millimeters in Boseong, South Jeolla.
The capital region was no exception. Incheon’s Ongjin County recorded 128.5 millimeters overnight, while other districts such as Yeonsu District, Bupyeong District each reported 75 and 59 millimeters, respectively. In Gyeonggi, Siheung saw 109 millimeters, Gwangmyeong 75 millimeters, Anyang 62 millimeters and Ansan 59.5 millimeters.
In Ulsan, authorities upgraded a flood advisory to a flood warning at 5:40 a.m. Saturday at the Sayeon Bridge point in the upper reaches of the Taehwa River, prompting the evacuation of residents from several villages in Ulju County.
In Pohang, North Gyeongsang, evacuation orders were issued for 90 households (120 people) in landslide-prone areas.
The heavy rain has already resulted in casualties. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported four deaths and two people missing.
More rain, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning, is forecast for Saturday. Some areas may experience rainfall rates of up to 80 millimeters per hour.
The KMA forecast heavy rainfall to continue nationwide, with downpours particularly concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, the Chungcheong and Jeolla region, the South Gyeongsang region and Jeju Island.
Authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant for landslides, riverbank collapses, flooding and other safety hazards due to the persistent rainfall.
Expected precipitation on Saturday includes 30 to 80 millimeters (with some areas seeing over 120 millimeters) in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi; 30 to 80 millimeters (more than 100 millimeters in some parts) in inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon; 50 to 100 millimeters (up to 150 millimeters) in Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, Daegu and North Gyeongsang; 50 to 100 millimeters (up to 200 millimeters) in Gwangju and South Jeolla; and 5 to 10 millimeters on the east coast of Gangwon.
Jeju Island is expected to see 10 to 60 millimeters, with mountainous areas potentially receiving over 100 millimeters.
