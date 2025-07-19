Standing watch: life-size hologram police officer deters crime in Seoul
Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 14:52 Updated: 19 Jul. 2025, 16:25
A life-size 3-D hologram police officer has been installed at Jeo-dong 3 Park in Jung District, central Seoul, as part of a police project aimed at enhancing public safety.
The digital officer delivers a prerecorded audio message saying, “In the event of violence or other emergencies, the police will respond in real time,” before disappearing from the screen.
According to the Seoul Jungbu Police Station on Friday, crime incidents within the park's surrounding area dropped by around 22 percent after the installation. Police compared data from October 2023 to May 2024, before the system was introduced, with October 2024 to May 2025, following the installation.
The project was launched as part of the station’s “Creating Safe Parks in Jungbu” initiative, targeting areas with high demand for law enforcement, particularly those affected by alcohol-related disturbances and violent behavior.
Operating automatically from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the hologram repeatedly reminds parkgoers that the area is monitored by smart CCTV systems and that police are ready to respond to emergencies in real time.
Jungbu Police Station said the life-size hologram creates a sense of security among citizens while serving as a psychological deterrent to disorderly conduct.
The system was developed by a specialized hologram production company in collaboration with the Jung District Office. Infrastructure, including electricity supply, was installed with the support of related agencies.
“The hologram guide serves as a smart policing tool that boosts the public’s sense of security while deterring unruly behavior,” said Ahn Dong-hyun, chief of the Seoul Jungbu Police Station. “We will continue expanding crime prevention measures using AI technology to create safer and more welcoming parks for our citizens.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)