Saturday's fortune: Focusing on connections and experiences brings fulfillment
Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Living itself is a worthwhile investment.
🔹 Family is your most cherished asset.
🔹 You may have a reason to go out.
🔹 Expect a joyful meeting or outing.
🔹 Enjoy a family excursion or a short trip.
🔹 Time to put your plans into action.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Treasure your roots and traditions.
🔹 Blend the old and new with balance.
🔹 A delightful message or reunion may occur.
🔹 A meaningful and uplifting event awaits.
🔹 Though physically tired, your spirit is high.
🔹 Make memories while you're young.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 One way or another, it’s all the same.
🔹 Don’t interfere — observe and enjoy.
🔹 Human lives share more similarities than you think.
🔹 Helping one another is simply human nature.
🔹 Don’t waste — repurpose wisely.
🔹 Dressing for an outing might feel tricky.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Having something is better than not.
🔹 Doing something is better than nothing.
🔹 What’s familiar brings comfort.
🔹 Ask for directions — even on a familiar path.
🔹 Don’t focus on the branches — see the whole tree.
🔹 Practice tolerance and empathy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Things may unfold just as planned.
🔹 Take charge of home-related matters.
🔹 Expect some spending — and returns, too.
🔹 A fulfilling and purposeful day.
🔹 People are your true assets — nurture connections.
🔹 Try on jewelry or statement accessories.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid physically strenuous tasks.
🔹 Open your heart — approach with kindness.
🔹 Don’t get stuck in old mindsets.
🔹 You may not understand someone fully — and that’s okay.
🔹 You may find yourself envious — let it pass.
🔹 Choose personal style over trends.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Good things deserve to be shared.
🔹 All roads may lead to your goal.
🔹 Two’s company, three’s even better.
🔹 Harmony at home is your true strength.
🔹 Everything feels just right today.
🔹 You and your people may click in perfect sync.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Share your pride in family or children.
🔹 Take the lead and you’ll reach your goal.
🔹 Though the road may be tough, the result will be worth it.
🔹 If you've received, be ready to give.
🔹 Expect a cheerful and uplifting day.
🔹 You might be blessed with food or treats.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t pry or interfere today.
🔹 Don’t ignore what you don’t understand.
🔹 When lips are gone, teeth feel the cold — everything is connected.
🔹 Stay humble — don’t show off.
🔹 Be a strong supporter rather than center stage.
🔹 Avoid wandering around late at night.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Make do with what you have.
🔹 Aches and pains may surface — take care.
🔹 Don’t give handouts — teach skills.
🔹 Old habits die hard — be mindful of yours.
🔹 Watch your spending — costs may creep up.
🔹 Don’t gossip or speak ill of others.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Today may be the best day of the week.
🔹 Focus your energy on the present.
🔹 Your sincere efforts may be rewarded.
🔹 Life feels beautifully fragrant with joy.
🔹 Spend meaningful time with someone dear.
🔹 The luck god is on your side.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Today brings the sweet taste of life.
🔹 Save moments in snapshots.
🔹 Lively conversations will flow.
🔹 Consider a meetup or family outing.
🔹 Enjoy a show or treat yourself to shopping.
🔹 Stay optimistic and carefree. You may even get a little pocket money.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
