Five out of six Koreans miss cut at Open Championship

Only one out of six Korean players in the field has made the cut at the final major tournament of the men's golf season.Im Sung-jae shot an even 71 in the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on Friday, with a birdie and a bogey. It was Im's second straight round of 71 on this par-71 course. He is in a 17-way tie for 34th place.World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler soared to the top of the leaderboard at 10-under after firing a 64 on Friday.The cut line was one-over 143, and the five other Korean players finished above it.Tom Kim went from tying for 10th after the opening round to missing the cut at three-over after carding a 76 in the second round with a birdie, four bogeys and one double bogey.Kim Si-woo, who went 74-71, also finished at three-over, while Song Young-han, a Japanese tour player, ended up at four-over after shooting back-to-back 73s.An Byeong-hun's 71 in the second round wasn't enough to negate his opening round of 76. Choi Kyoung-ju, an eight-time PGA Tour winner playing in his first Open Championship in 11 years, finished at 13-over — the third-worst score in the field.Yonhap