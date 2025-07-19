 Five out of six Koreans miss cut at Open Championship
Published: 19 Jul. 2025, 10:04
Im Sung-jae tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament on March 27 in Houston. [AP/YONHAP]

Only one out of six Korean players in the field has made the cut at the final major tournament of the men's golf season.
 
Im Sung-jae shot an even 71 in the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on Friday, with a birdie and a bogey. It was Im's second straight round of 71 on this par-71 course. He is in a 17-way tie for 34th place.
 

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler soared to the top of the leaderboard at 10-under after firing a 64 on Friday.
 
The cut line was one-over 143, and the five other Korean players finished above it.
 
Tom Kim went from tying for 10th after the opening round to missing the cut at three-over after carding a 76 in the second round with a birdie, four bogeys and one double bogey.
 
Kim Si-woo, who went 74-71, also finished at three-over, while Song Young-han, a Japanese tour player, ended up at four-over after shooting back-to-back 73s.
 
An Byeong-hun's 71 in the second round wasn't enough to negate his opening round of 76. Choi Kyoung-ju, an eight-time PGA Tour winner playing in his first Open Championship in 11 years, finished at 13-over — the third-worst score in the field.
 

Yonhap
