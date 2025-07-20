Paying more at the pump

This photo shows a gas station in downtown Seoul on July 20, with a display of gasoline prices. The weekly average prices of gasoline and diesel at domestic gas stations slightly increased this week, reversing the downward trend after just one week. According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's oil price information system, Opinet, on July 19, the nationwide average retail price of gasoline for the third week of July (July 13–17) was 1,667.9 won ($1.20) per liter (0.26 gallons), up 0.4 won from the previous week. [YONHAP]